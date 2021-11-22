ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Birthdays – Nov. 22

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Actor Michael Callan is 86. Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 81. Actor Tom Conti is 80. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 80. Guitarist-actor Little Steven (The E Street Band, “The Sopranos”) is 71. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lindsay Lohan Engaged, Reveals Photos of Her Ring and New Fiance

Lindsay Lohan is engaged! Early Sunday morning, the Mean Girls and The Parent Trap actress revealed that she and boyfriend Bader Shammas are set to tie the knot. Via Instagram, she shared a series of loving photos alongside Shammas that showed off her Harry Winston engagement ring (alongside a giant smile on the actress' face. She captioned the photo gallery, "My love. My life. My family. My future."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Lawrence Gowan
Person
Tyler Hilton
Person
Candice Glover
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Michael Callan
Person
Alden Ehrenreich
Person
Chris Fryar
Person
Mariel Hemingway
Person
Dacre Montgomery
Person
Terry Gilliam
Person
Tina Weymouth
HuffingtonPost

Serena Williams Confirms Oft-Told Story About Her Dad: 'That Was A Real Moment'

“King Richard,” the new biopic about Richard Williams coaching daughters Venus and Serena to tennis greatness, includes a scene in which Richard, played by Will Smith, tells a school-age Serena (Demi Singleton) that she will be the greatest player of all time. On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” host Jimmy Kimmel...
TENNIS
Outsider.com

‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Star Ty Pennington Gets Married at Under-Construction Home

There was just something about early 2000’s TV that made a lasting impression. Sure, it could be cheesy, but it was also wholesome and frankly educational, too. Even knee-deep in sewage or elbows-deep inside cattle, Mike Rowe kept us entertained while dropping some blue-collar knowledge with his “Dirty Jobs.” Then, in the realm of home remodeling, we had Ty Pennington. Remember him? He brought us “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Actor#American Idol#Talking Heads#Styx#Associated Press
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
TENNIS
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explained Why Robin Williams Was Her Favorite Guest Star

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay said Robin Williams was by far her favorite guest star over the years. Over 23 seasons and 504 episodes, Hargitay admits that she felt like being next to Williams was being “in the presence of true greatness.” The episode titled “Authority” ran on April 29, 2008. She talked about Williams to TVInsider back in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Can Halle Berry Be the First Woman to Direct Herself to an Acting Nomination for ‘Bruised’?

Halle Berry, the sole Black woman to win the best actress Oscar in 93 years, has unveiled her directorial debut film “Bruised” at the AFI Film Festival, showcasing a commitment and skill that only the very best actors in the world can harness. Written by debut screenwriter Michelle Rosenfarb, “Bruised” tells the story of Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter that seeks redemption once the son that she abandoned reenters her life. In probably her most challenging and authoritative work as an actress since “Monster’s Ball” (2001), Berry shows that at 55 years old, she still harnesses the talent and enthusiasm to...
MOVIES
Variety

Stephen Sondheim’s Most Memorable Songs

In his 91-year life, prolific composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim crafted some of Broadway’s most iconic tunes. From “West Side Story” to “Into the Woods,” his music has stood the test of time and cemented him as a theater legend. The Broadway community paid tribute to Sondheim on Friday, with longtime collaborator Bernadette Peters writing, “He gave me so much to sing about. I loved him dearly and will miss him so much. Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve.” Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria in the upcoming Steven Spielberg adaptation of “West Side Story,” recalled...
MUSIC
E! News

Tom Hanks 3 Favorite Film Roles Might Surprise You

Watch: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens. Life is so much more than a box of chocolates to Tom Hanks. On Nov. 10, the Oscar winner sat down with The Bill Simmons Podcast to talk about the favorite films he has worked on during his 40-year career in Hollywood. With nearly 100 films on his résumé and two Oscars, he has a lot to cherry-pick from, but the big ones that stand out have special ‘personal' meaning.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy