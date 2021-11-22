ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

HSBC Upgrades 21Vianet (VNET) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

HSBC analyst Helen Fang upgraded 21Vianet (NASDAQ: VNET) from Hold...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts NerdWallet Inc (NRDS) at Equalweight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette initiates coverage on NerdWallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $24.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on NerdWallet...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) Stock Surges After Crushing Views, Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are up almost 13% in pre-open after the company delivered an impressive start to its fiscal year. Intuit reported a Q1 EPS of $1.53 to smash the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades CyrusOne (CONE) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen downgraded CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $90.50 (from $88.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on CyrusOne click here. For more ratings news on CyrusOne click here. Shares of CyrusOne closed at $89.41 yesterday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades HeadHunter Group (HHR) to Buy

UBS analyst Ulyana Lenvalskaya upgraded HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $66.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Bumble Inc. (BMBL) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok upgraded Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Starts Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) at Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker initiates coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $127.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Affirm Holdings Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Affirm Holdings Inc. click here. Shares of Affirm...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades The TJX Companies (TJX) to Buy

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Best Buy (BBY) Stock Falls Sharply on Weak Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) are down 12% in pre-open Tuesday after the company reported a weaker-than-expected outlook for the holiday season. Best Buy reported Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (H) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Joseph Greff upgraded Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Jumia Technologies (JMIA ) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Luke Holbrook downgraded Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA ) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of $225.00 (from $144.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals click here. For more ratings news on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals click here. Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Odeon Capital Upgrades Wells Fargo (WFC) to Buy

Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgrades Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Downgrades UPS (UPS) to Hold

Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra downgraded UPS (NYSE: UPS) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts NerdWallet Inc (NRDS) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly initiates coverage on NerdWallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Starts MDxHealth SA (MDXH) at Outperform

Oppenheimer initiates coverage on MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HSBC Starts Origin Materials (ORGN) at Buy

HSBC initiates coverage on Origin Materials (NASDAQ: ORGN) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades TransDigm (TDG) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Glycomimetics (GLYC) to Buy

(update reflects correction of analyst name) Jefferies analyst Roger Song upgraded Glycomimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $4.00 (from $3.00). The analyst commented, "Lead uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, has generated promising Ph1/2 data in refractory/relapsed and first-line "fit" AML vs. historical chemo, supporting two ongoing pivotal studies, with data likely in '22/’23. Current ~zero EV suggests sig upside potential if data are positive. In addition, Co is expanding glycobiology based pipelines providing long-term value and/or BD opportunities. In sum, we see favorable valuation, upgrading to Buy, with PT of $4."
INDUSTRY

