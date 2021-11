Sponsored - There are many, many advantages to owning a small business—unlimited upside, work your own hours, better free time, and tax deductions, just to name a few. Many professionals choose to have a side hustle in addition to their normal 9-5 simply for the tax and retirement strategies. I recently helped a client realize that she could save thousands of dollars in taxes and deferred taxes by starting her own LLC. She decided to implement this before year’s end so she could bank those advantages for this year. Here are 5 advantages of owning your own business and how to take advantage of them.

INCOME TAX ・ 13 DAYS AGO