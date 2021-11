Senate Bill 21-22 #067 is thus far a failed bill aimed at fixing an inconsistency within the Washburn Student Government’s eligibility requirements. As it stands currently, to become a senator in the Student Senate one must, among other things, be enrolled in at least six credit hours at Washburn University. This seems, on the face of it, quite fair. Students, as the name suggests, should be engaged with the university academically. Those with fewer than six credit hours are enrolled in few class(es), seemingly making it justifiable to prevent them from joining the senate.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO