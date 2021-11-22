Anthropologists Apologize to Indigenous Communities

To address the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, rural poverty, cultural erosion and weak governance, innovative funding mechanisms will need to be developed to channel funding to local groups. In the Brazilian Amazon, grassroots organizations have created their own funds to scale Indigenous and community-led initiatives that conventional development finance is failing to reach. This session, hosted by the Forest and Farm Facility (FFF), brings leaders from the Podaali Fund, Babassu Fund, and the Dema fund together to share their stories, best practices and lessons learned, and provides recommendations for scaling Indigenous and rural innovation in the Amazonian biome.
