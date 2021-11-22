Anthropologists Apologize to Indigenous Communities

The exhibition, curated in collaboration by not-for-profits Wildscreen and If Not Us Then Who, features a series of photographs taken by local and indigenous artists around the theme of ‘Community’. It was first on display at Wildscreen’s Communicating Cop26 event on Monday 15 November and is now travelling around local hospitals. The organisers say: “Indigenous communities are in a constant fight to protect ancestral land and the forests of which they have a deep knowledge and empathy. They are the guardians and the protectors of these vital ecosystems. Their stories are an essential component to the survival of our planet.” Prints will be available to pre-order from 12-28 November 2021.

