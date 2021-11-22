ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Anthropologists Apologize to Indigenous Communities

By Elizabeth Redden
Inside Higher Ed
 7 days ago

American Anthropological Association president Akhil Gupta issued an apology to Indigenous peoples on behalf of the association for “the traumatic effects of anthropology’s enduring legacy on Indigenous communities.”....

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
northernstar.info

Importance of listening to Indigenous people

Did you know that November is Native American Heritage Month? I didn’t. The relationship between Native Americans and colonizers has been rocky, to say the least. And this is rightfully so. For centuries, Indigenous people have been pushed off their land, made into caricatures and their voices have been drowned out.
SOCIETY
mywebermedia.com

Amplifying indigenous voices

Native American Heritage Month, which spans the whole of November, brings with it a new focus to the Native American community, along with an acknowledgement of their resilience and continued involvement in the making of the history of the United States. This month offers a wider recognition of Native American...
OGDEN, UT
foxbangor.com

Thanksgiving narratives from indigenous people in the community

BANGOR — Thanksgiving has been celebrated for centuries. In 1621, Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoags shared an autumn harvest fest that is commonly referred to as the first thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is complicated for indigenous people, so I am speaking for myself, I certainly don’t assume to represent the experience or...
PENOBSCOT, ME
Martha's Vineyard Times

Celebrating Indigenous arts

The Northeast Indigenous Artists Holiday Market opens Monday, Nov. 22, at 9 am, and it’s all online through Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11:59 pm. Artists and buyers will utilize the Facebook group “Northeast Indigenous Artists Holiday Market” as the central business platform. The group was created in 2020 by the Aquinnah Cultural Center and the Northeast Indigenous Artist Alliance to help support indigenous artists in a safe and socially distant manner. Visit facebook.com/groups/NIAHM for more information.
AQUINNAH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#American Anthropology#Narratives
The Guardian

Community – an exhibition by indigenous photographers

The exhibition, curated in collaboration by not-for-profits Wildscreen and If Not Us Then Who, features a series of photographs taken by local and indigenous artists around the theme of ‘Community’. It was first on display at Wildscreen’s Communicating Cop26 event on Monday 15 November and is now travelling around local hospitals. The organisers say: “Indigenous communities are in a constant fight to protect ancestral land and the forests of which they have a deep knowledge and empathy. They are the guardians and the protectors of these vital ecosystems. Their stories are an essential component to the survival of our planet.” Prints will be available to pre-order from 12-28 November 2021.
PHOTOGRAPHY
KARE 11

American Indian OIC on timely issues for urban Indigenous community

MINNEAPOLIS — National Native American Heritage Month is coming to a close. But that doesn't mean the work stops for the American Indian OIC, or AIOIC. The Minneapolis-based nonprofit specializes in workforce development education and advocacy with the urban American Indigenous population and anyone who wants to receive its services. And just as with many organizations, the last 20 months haven’t been easy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
globalvoices.org

Global Voices community members to share Indigenous language poetry

On November 25-26, 2021, four members of the Global Voices community will be sharing their original poetry in Indigenous languages during the 2nd International Academic Forum “Sustainable Development of Indigenous Languages” to take place virtually and in-person in South Korea. The event is part of the lead-in activities for the upcoming International Decade of Indigenous Languages 2022-2032.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
mcccagora.com

Native landscapes illustrate Indigenous culture

MCCC is in the midst of celebrating Native American Heritage Month with events and activities throughout the month of November. Among these events was a Native Landscapes presentation. It was hosted by Barbara Mauter, MCCC faculty specialist, on Nov. 15 through Zoom. In the presentation, Mauter spoke about her experiences...
ARIZONA STATE
globallandscapesforum.org

Community-Managed Funds in the Brazilian Amazon (Indigenous Peoples & Traditional Communities)

To address the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, rural poverty, cultural erosion and weak governance, innovative funding mechanisms will need to be developed to channel funding to local groups. In the Brazilian Amazon, grassroots organizations have created their own funds to scale Indigenous and community-led initiatives that conventional development finance is failing to reach. This session, hosted by the Forest and Farm Facility (FFF), brings leaders from the Podaali Fund, Babassu Fund, and the Dema fund together to share their stories, best practices and lessons learned, and provides recommendations for scaling Indigenous and rural innovation in the Amazonian biome.
ADVOCACY
Wide Open Eats

Use This Native Land Map To Learn the Indigenous History of Your Land

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, many are finalizing guest lists and dinner menus. However, another subset of Americans are feeling called to acknowledge the real history behind this holiday, the one that doesn't involve the pilgrims and Native Americans peacefully sharing a feast. One way to acknowledge all that Columbus and his settlers did upon arriving in America is to learn which Native American land you live on, and this native land map is a good place to start.
SOCIETY
buckscountyherald.com

Talk on indigenous people set at Bucks County Community College

In observance of National Native American Heritage Month, Bucks County Community College is hosting a discussion on indigenous peoples’ rights. Gloria Lopez, former Fulbright Chair in Human Rights and Social Justice at the University of Ottawa and former Chief Diversity Officer at SUNY Upstate Medical University, will speak at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Gallagher Room, located in the Rollins Center building on BCCC’s Newtown campus.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Michigan Daily

Most recent Native American Heritage Month event outlines disparities in violence against Indigenous women

The University of Michigan’s Office of Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs sponsored an event on Thursday to discuss violence against Indigenous communities and its public portrayal as part of Native American Heritage Month. Historian and writer Heather Bruegl, who is a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, spoke at the event about the epidemic of missing and murdered indigeneous women.
SOCIETY
KRDO News Channel 13

November recognizes Native American heritage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- November is National Native American Heritage month, and a recent mural in Colorado Springs aims to show a modern representation of Indigenous people. The "Take Back the Power" mural was done by Colorado Springs Indigenous artist and activist Gregg Deal. "The message behind this mural is two things- it's to raise The post November recognizes Native American heritage appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fox News

Native Americans mourn on Thanksgiving: 'No reason to celebrate'

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who’ve suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday’s solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall...
SOCIETY
Las Vegas Herald

U.S. settlers and Native tribes mark 400 years of Thanksgiving

ALCATRAZ ISLAND, Calif. -- Some 400 years ago in 1621, the settlers and Native tribes ate together at the first Thanksgiving meal. But many tribes see this seminal date in American history as a day to mourn the losses of Native American lives and land that followed. This Thursday, 5,000...
POLITICS
CreditCards.com

Indigenous sisters bring wellness to the world – and their community

Lynn-Marie Angus, co-founder of Sisters Sage, shares expertise on credit cards, building good credit and creating a successful business. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy