ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse Is Student at Arizona State Online

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 7 days ago

Kyle Rittenhouse, who on Friday was found not guilty on all charges he faced in the...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kenosha News.com

Editorial: Welcome to Florida, Kyle Rittenhouse! It’s a great state for vigilantes

Kyle Rittenhouse chose the right state to let his hair down after his acquittal last week. It’s not because he gets to enjoy Florida’s 70-degree fall weather while Kenosha, Wisconsin — where he shot three men, two to death — sees freezing temperatures. It’s not because of Florida’s party scene, which the average teenager is more interested in than semi-automatic rifles.
FLORIDA STATE
theintelligencer.com

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty

Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty. The jury, which had been deliberating for several days, came back with the verdict Friday afternoon with their findings after his defense team vigorously argued self-defense in the charges against their client. The trial was held in Madison, Wisconsin, the state capital. Rittenhouse...
MADISON, WI
Quad Cities Onlines

Wisconsin State Journal editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse verdict sends chilling message

This wasn’t the message Wisconsin or our nation needed to hear, even if the jury correctly followed the law. Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges Friday in the fatal shootings of two people — Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 — and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28, during a chaotic night in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. The deadly violence followed protests, rioting and arson in response to the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white officer.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

As controversy over his enrollment swirls, ASU says Kyle Rittenhouse is no longer a student

Kyle Rittenhouse is not currently an Arizona State University student, the university confirmed Monday. The 18-year-old, who was recently acquitted by a Wisconsin jury of all charges in his shooting and killing of two men and wounding of a third in the aftermath of Kenosha protests, was taking online classes at ASU, he said during his testimony.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Arizona State University
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia is Technically Not Bowl Eligible

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the season 6-6, but technically, they are not eligible to play in a bowl game. As first mentioned by Reddit’s College Football Account, West Virginia and Miami of Ohio both beat Long Island University, who was promoted from Division 2 and now plays in the FCS Northeast Conference. The Northeast Conference caps football scholarships at 45, which is below the 56.7 scholarships required to be counted towards bowl eligibility.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Cite FERPA to Withhold NIL Contract Details

Two news organizations sued two Southeastern Conference universities for refusing to turn over details of the contracts signed by student athletes to profit off the use of their name, image and likeness, which became permissible under new NCAA guidelines in June. A TV station and a newspaper have filed separate...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Inside Higher Ed

Nebraska Governor Criticizes University Diversity Initiative

Efforts to enhance diversity at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln have come under fire from the state’s Republican governor, who has attacked the initiative as ideological indoctrination. Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts blasted the initiative in a Monday news release and press conference, describing the effort as “promoting discrimination against...
NEBRASKA STATE
Inside Higher Ed

Michigan Students Rally Against Vaccination Requirements

Students from Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and other campuses in the state rallied in Lansing against vaccine mandates for students, WILX News reported. A Michigan State student, PJ Serati, said, “People should have the right to make that decision. A lot of our critics tell us, ‘Hey...
MICHIGAN STATE
Inside Higher Ed

UT Austin Keeps Advertising School Name

Leaders at the University of Texas at Austin decided to keep the name of its advertising school, despite calls by students and faculty to change it after the school’s namesake made racially insensitive comments last year, the Texas Tribune reported. The Stan Richards School of Advertising & Public Relations is...
AUSTIN, TX
Inside Higher Ed

Earlier News

Charles Ambrose, president and CEO of KnowledgeWorks, in Ohio, has been selected as president of Henderson State University, in Arkansas. DeAnnia Clements, interim president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, has been named to the job on a permanent basis. November 22, 2021. Starting Off Dickinson College is starting a campaign...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Carnegie Classification System Moves to Albion College

Albion College will serve as the new home of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education beginning in spring 2022, the college announced Monday. The private Michigan college will replace Indiana University at Bloomington as “the operational and administrative home of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education,” the Detroit Free Press reported.
ALBION, MI
Inside Higher Ed

Students Protest University of Vermont Thanksgiving Fee

Students at the University of Vermont have waged a protest against the university’s mandatory housing fee for those seeking to stay on campus during Thanksgiving break, according to organizer Chrysanthemum Harrell, a senior and member of the UVM Union of Students. More than 2,200 students signed a petition criticizing the policy.
PROTESTS
Inside Higher Ed

A Patchwork of COVID Thanksgiving Protocols

All Bowdoin College students returning from Thanksgiving break will be required to take an observed antigen COVID test, even if they didn’t travel anywhere. Students will pick up the tests on campus and self-administer them while being observed online through eMed, an at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test service that makes sure students are conducting the test properly. Then eMed uploads the results to the Bowdoin dashboard, said Mike Ranen, associate dean of student affairs and director of residential and student life. In addition, on Monday or Tuesday, all Bowdoin students, faculty and staff will be required to take a PCR test, which they’ve been doing twice a week since the start of the semester.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy