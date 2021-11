GTA 6 speculation is going crazy again, this time courtesy of the new GTA Trilogy and a mysterious picture of a house that has been added to it. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is out on a wide range of platforms, and according to most, it's not up to snuff. From the divisive art style to the performance issues to the controversial changes to the trio of games, the remasters are proving to be a big blemish for Rockstar Games, even though they had nothing to do with their development. All of that said, right now, a new discovery has distracted many from these various talking points that have engulfed the remasters since their release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO