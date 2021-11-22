Resident Evil 4 VR Will Receive The Mercenaries in 2022

Although the game somewhat divided opinions among fans, Resident Evil 7 is quite possibly one of my most favourite releases from the franchise. Well, right up until the part where you get onto the boat where everything just falls off a metaphorical cliff (I’d have rather they just cut this section entirely and made it an hour shorter). – Over recent years, however, there has definitely been a trend among the fan community to ‘demake‘ titles. For those of you unfamiliar with the term, this is essentially an attempt to redesign a (relatively) modern game into a medium where it could’ve potentially have run and released on much older hardware than it actually did.

