ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Americas top stories: weekly summary

ICIS Chemical Business
 7 days ago

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 19 November. The $1tr US infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden into law on Monday will boost spending on chemicals and plastics...

www.icis.com

Comments / 0

Related
ICIS Chemical Business

Oil price spikes driven by ‘artificial tightness’, spare capacity underutilised – IEA

LONDON (ICIS)--Artificial tightness is a significant factor behind current tight oil pricing, International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol said, criticising the policy stances taken by several key producers in failing to intercede more strongly to calm markets. Global oil players have substantial capacity unutilised and could have moved more strongly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

BLOG: Global polypropylene could also move from inflation to deflation in Q1 next year

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Click here to see the latest blog post on Asian Chemical Connections by John Richardson. Here is the second instalment of probably our most important two posts during the last six months. On Monday, we covered the deflationary pressures that could hit global polyethylene by as early as Q1 next year. Now it's the turn of polypropylene (PP).
BUSINESS
ICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: Asia PE market to see near-term downward pressure on rising supply

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Watch analyst Amy Yu discuss Asia’s polyethylene (PE) near-term market outlook. Around 1.9m tonnes/year of new capacity to be launched in China, South Korea. Nov imports from North America, Middle East may increase from Oct. Demand growth driven by year-end retail promotions.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
ICIS Chemical Business

Asia top stories - weekly summary

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News Asia and the Middle East for the week ended 19 November 2021. Butadiene (BD) import discussions in Asia have declined, tracking weakness in China’s domestic market, which slumped 13% from the start of the week. Butyl glycol (BG) importers in China...
WORLD
ICIS Chemical Business

German sentiment worsens on latest pandemic wave, bottlenecks

MADRID (ICIS)--Business sentiment among German corporates worsened in November as the pandemic’s fourth wave takes hold and supply chain bottlenecks remain unresolved, research institute Ifo said on Wednesday. Ifo’s Business Climate Index continued falling in November, as companies turned more negative on their current business situation as well as on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Food prices about to soar

A worldwide shortage of nitrogen fertilizer used to boost crop yields may affect next year's food prices. Global prices of nitrogen fertilizer are at their highest levels in over a decade. The crop nutrient's sales amounted to $53 billion last year. Prices are at least 80% higher so far this year, according to Argus Media.
AGRICULTURE
cheddar.com

The Week's Top Stories: COVID Variant, Stay-at-Home Stocks & Retail Rut

Peloton CEO John Foley, left, is seen behind one of his company's fitness machine along with others gathered for the groundbreaking for the company's first U.S. factory, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Luckey, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Seewer, File, File) From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Infrastructure#Vancouver#Canada#Icis News#Iea
ICIS Chemical Business

Westlake Chemical to acquire Hexion's epoxy business for $1.2bn

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Westlake Chemical has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hexion’s global epoxy business for about $1.2bn, it said on Wednesday. With the acquisition, expected to close in H1 2022, Westlake will “significantly expand” its integrated business by adding a downstream portfolio of coatings and composite products to its chloro-vinyls businesses, it said.
BUSINESS
ICIS Chemical Business

CDI Economic Summary: US inflation picks up as consumers keep spending

NEW YORK (ICIS)--Inflation has not only permeated the debate on the US and global economic outlook, but also the political realm, as its becoming clear that certain price pressures will persist well into 2022. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 0.9% in October from September, and was up a...
BUSINESS
b975.com

U.S. import prices surge in October on petroleum, food

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. import prices surged in October as the costs of petroleum products and food increased, adding to signs that inflation could remain high for a while. Import prices accelerated 1.2% last month after gaining 0.4% in September, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
mymotherlode.com

Biden: Lowering Prices For The American People

President Biden discussed the current state of the economy in the South Court Auditorium. Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “I want to take a moment to talk about the economy, both the progress we’ve made and the challenges we remain — that we have to face.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu price prepares for 125% breakout to $0.000089

Shiba Inu price saw a retest of the November low on Friday. SHIB price has calmed down as the markets reassess the situation with the new Covid variant, with risk on today. Expect SHIB to pick up speed as more tailwinds return to the markets. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been...
STOCKS
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Expect Will Make Me Wildly Rich by Retirement

Investing in innovative companies and being patient is the key to building serious wealth in the stock market. For more than a century, there's arguably been no better investment vehicle than the stock market. Though cryptocurrencies have had their time in the spotlight over the past couple of years, it's hard to overlook the stability of a greater than 11% average annual total return, including dividends paid, in the benchmark S&P 500 since 1980.
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
d1softballnews.com

Oil records worst crash of 2021: what will OPEC do?

Friday 26 November the Petroleum recorded its worst day of the year, plunging to its lowest level in more than two months. The new variant called Omicron and from South Africa sparked fears of a slowdown in demand just as supply is increasing. THE crude oil prices suffered one of...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy