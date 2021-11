Recent announcements from Twiggy Forrest, chairman and founder of Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), about the trillions of dollars to be made with green hydrogen and the way forward to decarbonise heavy industry and transport have been met with scepticism from both his shareholders and the general public. My thoughts are that if the man is putting out the money, then he must think he has something. Time will tell (and fairly quickly too with the speed with which Twiggy is moving). Is it a bet-the-company moment for FMG?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO