One of the projects involves the conversion of a floating storage and regasification unit. Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Shipyard, has been awarded work for the conversion of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and the integration of a floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), it said on November 25. The total value of the two projects is expected to be around S$200mn ($145.77mn).

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO