LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Johner Images / Getty

According to NBC4i, almost 25 percent of adults in Ohio struggle with mental health issues, according to a new report from Mental Health America.

The report shows Ohio’s mental health was declining before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 63 percent of the state’s youth with major depressive episodes didn’t receive treatment, while just more than 6 percent of Ohio adults reported serious thoughts of suicide.

Since 2019, Ohio slid from 11th to 25th in the nation’s mental health rankings.

If you or a loved one is also in need help, you can visit a list of these mental health resources:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

The Latest:

Tell Us Your Favorite Christmas Songs!

Did Kanye West Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?!? [WATCH]

Police Say Man Accused Of Killing 5 At Wisconsin Parade Had Lengthy Police Record [WATCH]

Iman Shumpert Details Teyana Taylor’s Tips That Ultimately Led To Him Winning The 30th Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com