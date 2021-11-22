ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment

By Nia Noelle
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 7 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09moUl_0d3hGcX300
Source: Johner Images / Getty

According to NBC4i, almost 25 percent of adults in Ohio struggle with mental health issues, according to a new report from Mental Health America.

The report shows Ohio’s mental health was declining before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 63 percent of the state’s youth with major depressive episodes didn’t receive treatment, while just more than 6 percent of Ohio adults reported serious thoughts of suicide.

Since 2019, Ohio slid from 11th to 25th in the nation’s mental health rankings.

If you or a loved one is also in need help, you can visit a list of these mental health resources:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXyNb_0d3hGcX300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sjr4y_0d3hGcX300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAQhN_0d3hGcX300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKOCd_0d3hGcX300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMW7b_0d3hGcX300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHUCv_0d3hGcX300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2KaS_0d3hGcX300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0bew_0d3hGcX300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtBIe_0d3hGcX300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kX2C6_0d3hGcX300

The Latest:

  • Tell Us Your Favorite Christmas Songs!
  • Did Kanye West Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?!? [WATCH]
  • Police Say Man Accused Of Killing 5 At Wisconsin Parade Had Lengthy Police Record [WATCH]
  • Iman Shumpert Details Teyana Taylor’s Tips That Ultimately Led To Him Winning The 30th Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Deaths of people treated under the Mental Health Act rose during pandemic

The number of deaths of people being treated under the Mental Health Act in England rose during the coronavirus pandemic, estimates suggest. The Care Quality Commission's (CQC) findings come amid concerns over staff shortages in psychiatric units. Some 490 people died while detained under the act in the year to...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Significant mental health impacts of the pandemic on nursing home staff

Findings from phase one of a research study exploring nursing home staff's mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic have unearthed significant impacts including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), low mood and suicidal thinking. The COWORKER Nursing Home Study involved researchers from St Patrick's Mental Health Services; Trinity College Dublin; the Royal...
MENTAL HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

Getting treatment for mental health following Astroworld Festival tragedy

HOUSTON – Trauma can look and feel different for different people. More than a week after the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, concertgoers and their loved ones might be seeking mental health help on ways to cope with the aftermath. Dr. Andrew Brams is a Houston-based licensed psychologist. “I have...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio Health
Bemidji Pioneer

Experts: Pandemic taking its toll on Minnesota students’ mental health

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s a cold, dark Friday night in north Minneapolis. Classes at Patrick Henry High School let out hours ago. But the school auditorium is filled with dozens of students. They’re crowded backstage and fumbling with the sound system for a technical rehearsal of “Night of the Living Dead” — a zombie drama they’ve chosen for their school play.
MINNESOTA STATE
Stuart Grant

The mental health side effects of the pandemic

As the world ventures toward immunity and normalcy or a reasonable facsimile thereof, we are frequently hit with statistical milestones. Numbers of cases, doses, Covid deaths, outbreaks and vaccines scroll across our TVs and computer screens. From this we are to brace for prolonged restrictions or entertain hopes of a return to social interaction.
theportlandsun.com

Report highlights mental health issues, available funds in Tennessee

(The Center Square) – A new Sycamore Institute report shows mental health issues and drug overdoses had increased in Tennessee before the COVID-19 pandemic, and those issues have multiplied over the past 20 months. With $52 million in targeted behavioral health funding as part of the federal American Rescue Plan...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Iman Shumpert
megadoctornews.com

Trying to find mental health services?

Each year, nearly one in five adults experiences a mental health illness. But fewer than half get treatment. Knowing treatment options—including those available through your health plan—can help you or a loved one. Most comprehensive health plans must cover mental health services—and with no lifetime caps on benefits. And plans...
MENTAL HEALTH
smartcitiesdive.com

Weighing pandemic aftermath, mayors most worried about resident mental health

Over half of the 126 mayors who responded to this year's Menino Survey of Mayors indicated that of the pandemic's numerous long-term implications, they're most worried about residents' mental health. The survey, led by Boston University and supported by Citi and the Rockefeller Foundation, collected responses from 126 U.S. mayors from 39 states in large and mid-size cities with more than 75,000 residents during the summer of 2021.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Suicide#Ohioans#Twitter#Nbc4i#Mental Health America
wkyufm.org

Owensboro schools prepared for mental health issues resulting from pandemic

Kentucky students continue to readjust to in-person classes after the virtual learning and changing schedules of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owensboro Public Schools are addressing mental health issues that may arise after a stressful year that has impacted families across the Bluegrass State. There are a total of 23 counselors and...
OWENSBORO, KY
Daily Californian

Mental health, substance abuse services expand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

With an increasing number of people seeking mental health support throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, University Health Services and various other mental health facilities in the city of Berkeley have expanded their services to accommodate more clients. Many individuals have turned to alcohol and other substances to cope...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
benefitspro.com

Latinos in United States feeling impact of pandemic on mental, physical health

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the mental and physical health all Americans, but some groups and geographic areas have felt the impact more severely than others. The MRKT, a multicultural marketing and communications firm, and mitú InTell, its research division, recently surveyed 1,000 U.S. Hispanics across a number of demographic segments about their attitudes, perceptions and behaviors relative to the broader topic of health and wellness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Lobo

Mental Health Matters: Educators’ mental health worsened by pandemic

What used to be the stable field of education is now revolving around uncontrollable and unknown factors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and educators are suffering because of this. A mental health pandemic lies at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic as educators have been dealing with an increased amount of mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy