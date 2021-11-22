2022 Audi RS3 Saloon | PH Review

Let's get straight into it. Daimler-Benz had partnered up with McLaren's F1 team in 1995, taking a 40 per cent stake in the British company. At the 1999 Detroit show a Mercedes-designed and built Vision SLR concept coupe appeared, followed by a roadster version later that year at Frankfurt. SLR stood for Sport Light Racing. Long-nosed, sleek, and aggressive, with many a hat-tip to both the ground-breaking SLR of the 1950s and the F1 cars of the time, these carbon-fibre bodied concept grand tourers elicited enough of a reaction to green-light the four-year development programme of a production coupe in collaboration with McLaren. (Note for reference. Even though we know the letters are in the wrong order we're going to shorten it to MMSLR, or just SLR, from now on.)
Comments / 0