2022 Audi RS3 Saloon | PH Review

It's now more than 10 years since the Noble M600 was launched and astonished everyone who drove it. By combining the ride and handling wizardry Noble was known for thanks to the M12-era cars with supercar-humbling power, the M600 was received rather well. "From the way it steers to the way it stops to the ways it handles - and, most of all, to the way it fires you towards your destiny as if you were at the very end of some giant, industrial-spec bungee cord - the M600 is the weapon to end all weapons" was just one of very many gushing sentences written on PH about the car.

