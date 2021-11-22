ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Audi RS3 Saloon | PH Review

Pistonheads
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI noticed there was some disquiet when a Mr M. Bird returned his verdict on the latest Audi RS3. An Audi that's good to drive? Impossible, seemed to be some people's view. Well, I've spoken to him since and he's quite adamant: he really, really likes it. But here's the thing,...

