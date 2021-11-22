Capital Campaign Watch: Dickinson, Fordham, Springfield, Tulane

The University of Florida submitted Tuesday a formal response to its accrediting agency’s inquiry about recent revelations that professors hadn’t been approved to act as expert witnesses in lawsuits against the state. The university told the Southern Association of Colleges and Universities that it was not subject to external political influence when making decisions about the professors’ expert witness requests, saying, “The decisions that have led to the media reports were all made internally. The university’s established governing board, the Board of Trustees, was not involved in the decision-making process in any way, and entities and/or individuals outside the university’s established governing system had no effect on the recently reported institutional action.” The university also said it “preserves and protects academic freedom and its concomitant responsibilities in regulation, operationalizes it in its bargaining agreement with the United Faculty of Florida, and its UFolio process for the approval of outside activities.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO