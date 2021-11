Adjunct instructor Nick Morr was working on the fourth floor of Wallis Annenberg Hall Thursday afternoon when three police officers entered the room. After his offer to help was rebuffed, he asked if everything was alright but got no response. Morr said he then “started to assume the worst” and packed up to leave. Only when he was leaving did he receive a DPS notification alerting him to a bomb threat on campus.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO