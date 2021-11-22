ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; JD.com, Netease Shares in Hong Kong Jump on Index Inclusion

By Eustance Huang, CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dipped 0.39%, closing at 24,951.34. Hong Kong-listed shares of JD.com and NetEase gained 1.93% and 3.02%, respectively, following a Friday announcement that the two stocks are set...

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
