Analysis: Some teams just needed more time to bloom

By ROB MAADDI
 7 days ago

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in a familiar spot. Same for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The Chiefs and Patriots have...

FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s 6-word, 1-photo warning to NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return, and if his latest post is any indication, the rest of the NFL should be scared. Wilson has been sidelined after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after badly injuring his middle finger in his throwing hand. He had to undergo surgery to repair the issue, keeping him out of commission from Week 6 to their latest Week 8 outing.
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
The Spun

Look: J.J. Watt Reacts To The Kliff Kingsbury Speculation

Seemingly minutes after Lincoln Riley left Norman, Oklahoma for sunny Southern California, Kliff Kingsbury was rumored to be a target for the Sooners. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported OU’s interest and one of Kingbury’s Cardinals players reacted on Twitter. “Killin’ it on the field and at the negotiating table,” defensive...
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Shares Jalen Hurts Injury News

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was unclear on the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts for this week. Sirianni spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and said that Hurts is dealing with a sore ankle. The team will update his status later in the week as they prepare to face the New York Jets next Sunday.
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Is Odds-On Favorite For NFL MVP Entering Week 12

BOSTON (CBS) — With Thanksgiving in the rear view, the NFL season is about to really begin. As the league preps for December and January, a familiar face stands alone as the odds-on favorite to win MVP: Tom Brady. The 44-year-old quarterback has +240 odds to earn MVP this year, leaving him well ahead of Josh Allen (+550), Matthew Stafford (+900), Aaron Rodgers (+1000), Dak Prescott (+1000) and Patrick Mahomes (+1100) at Bet MGM. The odds are similar at DraftKings, where Brady has +300 odds to take home the award. Allen is at +450, while Stafford, Rodgers and Prescott are each at +1000. Brady leads the league with 29, four more than Mahomes and Allen, who have each played one more game than Brady entering Sunday. Brady also ranks third in passing yards, behind Mahomes and Carr, who have also played one more game than Brady entering Sunday. Brady and the Buccaneers face the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. Brady has won the MVP Award three times in his career — in 2007, 2010, and 2017, when he became the oldest MVP in league history (and major pro sports history) at age 40. Coincidentally, he didn’t win the Super Bowl in any of those seasons.
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Will Matt Nagy do McCaskeys’ dirty work for them?

The Chicago Bears spent a week dealing with speculations on the status of head coach Matt Nagy. Nothing happened, however. Could he resign, actually doing the McCaskeys’ dirty work for them?. Well, the Chicago Bears had a tumultuous Week 12. First, there were reports that most of the players want...
