Wonder Lake, IL

2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $254,880

Lake Geneva Regional News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular Chandler ranch townhome is 1,375 sq. ft. of living space with 9 ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2-car garage. When you walk through the front door of this home you enter into open concept living space. The living room and dining room open...

www.lakegenevanews.net

bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15722 Columbia Pike

This five-bedroom, three full bath, all brick rambler with detached three-car garage (perfect for a home business, tradesman, mechanic or landscaper) Is situated on a large, approximately one acre lot in Colesville Outside - Burtonsville. Renovated inside and out, this home features new asphalt shingle roof, new vinyl pane windows, new garage doors with new openers/remotes, new vinyl siding on the garage and oversized shed/storage building, new Carrier HVAC, professional landscaping and new exterior lighting and doors. The interior has been freshly painted throughout and features refinished hardwood floors, new synthetic wood floors, new ceramic tile floors, new lighting, new ceiling fans, new doors and more. Enjoy the open, light-filled living space - living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room, sparkling gourmet kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances and family room with exit to the front porch and rear paver patio. Three bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors, new ceiling fans with lights and ample closet space are on the main level and two additional bedrooms with new synthetic wood floors and recessed lighting are on the lower level. All bathrooms +GG two on the main level and one on the lower level +GG have been updated with new ceramic tile floors, ceramic surrounds, new lighting, faucets, fixtures, commodes, vanities and mirrors. The lower-level rec room with new synthetic hardwood floors, recessed lighting and walk-up to the rear patio offers additional living and entertaining space! Laundry +GG new washer and dryer plus slop sink, plenty of storage and utilities round out the lower level. Conveniently located close to major thoroughfares +GG Routes 29, 650 and 200, public transportation, schools, shopping and restaurants, this home is a must see!
REAL ESTATE
The Southern

At home | Dreamy Master Bedrooms

Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
REAL ESTATE
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Historic Carriage House in Dogpatch

This two unit immaculately curated carriage house was designed with comfort, privacy & design front and center. The generous scale and thoughtful layout for both units was designed to enhance light and space. Thanks to a sunny disposition and loads of windows & skylights, both units feel welcoming and spacious.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Lake Geneva Regional News

New pickleball, tennis courts planned at Lake Geneva Tennis

Local tennis and pickleball enthusiasts may soon have some additional courts to play their favorite sport. Representatives from Lake Geneva Tennis, 630 Veterans Parkway, plan to construct an addition to the south end of the building, which would include six indoor pickleball courts and several outdoor tennis/pickleball courts with a seating area.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Grand Rapids Press

Party palace: Giant home with indoor pool, sauna, bar and 2-story library on the market in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — There’s a home for sale in Midland that features an indoor pool, bar, humidor, two-story library, and more than 6,000 square feet of living space. The home, located at 5606 Pondview Drive in Midland, is listed for $899,900. This custom Martelli Construction home is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
MIDLAND, MI

