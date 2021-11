BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the Mike Woodson era, and they've done it by handing their three opponents their first loss of the season. The Hoosiers will have to do that again on Sunday night, when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Caguns, who are off to a 3-0 start themselves.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO