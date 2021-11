Modern trends are changing the way people and businesses are interacting with technology. IDC predicts that global data creation and replication will experience a CAGR of 23% until 2025*. In 2020 alone, 64.2 ZB of data was created or replicated. This growth of data is primarily fueled by trends such as 5G, IoT, social media, and proliferation of mobile devices. However, this phenomenon is presenting both opportunities and challenges for enterprises because while they want to extract maximum value from the generated data, they lack the associated infrastructure that can result in valid business outcomes.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO