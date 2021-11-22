ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s Thanksgiving began four centuries ago this month

By Mike Cook
Cover picture for the articleThis Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25, is the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving gathering, held in November 1621 in Plymouth Colony, Massachusetts, when the newly arrived Pilgrims sat with the Wampanoag for a three-day feast that included wild deer, fowl and the Pilgrims’ first corn crop. In the 17th...

