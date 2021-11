Super Metroid was a game-changer for the industry, inspiring countless developers with its sprawling, maze-like world. But after Nintendo pioneered the formula, they tossed it aside. 2002’s Metroid Fusion had a rigid, linear structure, and it would be nearly two decades before Nintendo made another sequel. In Metroid’s absence, homages thrived, especially in the indie space. In particular, Hollow Knight received critical acclaim and went on to outsell any Metroid game. Now that 2D Metroid is officially back with the launch of Dread, I’ve seen many comparing it to Hollow Knight, debating which world better captures the spirit of Super Metroid.

