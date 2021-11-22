The Romantic Florida Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend
While Florida doesn’t really experience too many extreme swings in temperature, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t get chilly from time to time. Sure, snowfall is a bit rare, but temperatures have still been known to drop into the 30s now and then, especially for northern parts of the state. So, if you’re anything like us and you don’t want to deal with the chill we have the perfect romantic getaway right in the heart of Key West. Get ready for your tropical weekend away at Ocean Key Resort & Spa.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Address: Ocean Key Resort & Spa, 0 Duval St, Naval Air Station Key West, FL 33040, USA
