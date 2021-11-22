ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Romantic Florida Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

By Marisa Roman
While Florida doesn’t really experience too many extreme swings in temperature, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t get chilly from time to time. Sure, snowfall is a bit rare, but temperatures have still been known to drop into the 30s now and then, especially for northern parts of the state. So, if you’re anything like us and you don’t want to deal with the chill we have the perfect romantic getaway right in the heart of Key West. Get ready for your tropical weekend away at Ocean Key Resort & Spa.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rho4X_0d3ge6Lv00
Nothing cures the chilliest weather than with a trip as far south as you can go in the continental United States - Key West, Florida.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShlFw_0d3ge6Lv00
At Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, guests will be able to enjoy a relaxed, romantic weekend away right on the water.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfnAW_0d3ge6Lv00
You’ll find this resort tucked away between Key West Harbor & Mallory Square on the historic Duval Street.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnCVg_0d3ge6Lv00
Ranked in the Top 50 U.S. Resorts in the Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards, this hotel is as dreamy as it gets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfDuL_0d3ge6Lv00
Every single room comes with a view as this resort overlooks the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNPUC_0d3ge6Lv00
All of the guest rooms and suites available are intended for ultimate relaxation, with a private balcony and comfort galore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qihjg_0d3ge6Lv00
Plus, with dining on-site, you’ll be able to enjoy a delicious meal in one of three restaurants, each with epic views as part of the meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0KGs_0d3ge6Lv00
So check out from the chilly weather for a few days and head south to Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West.

Have you ever been to Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West before? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about staying here, including current rates and availability, then check out the website or Facebook Page.

Address: Ocean Key Resort & Spa, 0 Duval St, Naval Air Station Key West, FL 33040, USA

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Florida is for people who LOVE the Sunshine State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

