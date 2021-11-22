The Romantic Florida Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

While Florida doesn’t really experience too many extreme swings in temperature, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t get chilly from time to time. Sure, snowfall is a bit rare, but temperatures have still been known to drop into the 30s now and then, especially for northern parts of the state. So, if you’re anything like us and you don’t want to deal with the chill we have the perfect romantic getaway right in the heart of Key West. Get ready for your tropical weekend away at Ocean Key Resort & Spa.

Nothing cures the chilliest weather than with a trip as far south as you can go in the continental United States - Key West, Florida.

At Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, guests will be able to enjoy a relaxed, romantic weekend away right on the water.

You’ll find this resort tucked away between Key West Harbor & Mallory Square on the historic Duval Street.

Ranked in the Top 50 U.S. Resorts in the Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards, this hotel is as dreamy as it gets.

Every single room comes with a view as this resort overlooks the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

All of the guest rooms and suites available are intended for ultimate relaxation, with a private balcony and comfort galore.

Plus, with dining on-site, you’ll be able to enjoy a delicious meal in one of three restaurants, each with epic views as part of the meal.

So check out from the chilly weather for a few days and head south to Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West.

Address: Ocean Key Resort & Spa, 0 Duval St, Naval Air Station Key West, FL 33040, USA