TORONTO — Javier Perez, who took over as coach from the fired Chris Armas on July 4, will not be back with Toronto FC. Perez started the year as an assistant coach but was put in charge of the team after it stumbled to a 1-8-2 start to the MLS season. Under the Spaniard, TFC went 5-10-8 and finished 26th overall in the 27-team league.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO