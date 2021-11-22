ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"It's Nice to Feel Wanted"

By Matt Reed
Inside Higher Ed
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday I got another reminder of how different the world looks at 17. The Girl and I attended a tour of the Honors College at Rutgers. For context, Rutgers is the flagship state university in our state. More so than in many other states, its prestige seems to vary in...

Inside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

Thanksgiving thoughts about three areas of broad agreement across the academic ideological spectrum. Sell the Art Collection and Use the Money for Scholarships!. Why can’t we use the foundation’s assets in this way?. November 23, 2021. For-profit higher ed never went away—it just adapted. ‘It’s Nice to Feel Wanted’. November...
Motherly

There’s a scientific reason Grandmas love their grandkids so much

It's no secret that most grandmas are absolutely bananas about their grandbabies. Now one psychologist is showing us exactly what happens inside grandmothers' brains when their grandkids are near—and it's fascinating. James Rilling, lead author and professor in Emory’s Department of Anthropology and Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at...
Inside Higher Ed

Meharry Gives Students $10K Each

Meharry Medical College announced Monday that it will give its 956 students $10,000 each on Wednesday in advance of Thanksgiving, The Tennessean reported. Dr. James Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry, a historically Black medical school in Nashville, said in a video announcement the gifts are being funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds that Meharry received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Inside Higher Ed

Carnegie Classification System Moves to Albion College

Albion College will serve as the new home of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education beginning in spring 2022, the college announced Monday. The private Michigan college will replace Indiana University at Bloomington as “the operational and administrative home of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education,” the Detroit Free Press reported.
Inside Higher Ed

How Students See Cheating, and How Colleges Can Contain It

During Pamela Vallejos’s freshman year at Hofstra University, she learned a tough lesson when a peer on a group project got away with passing off her work on a lab report as his own. “My teammate had to write the intro, but he asked me to help. So I wrote what I would have done for the intro, and he used that entire thing,” says Vallejos, a biochemistry major with plans to go to med school after her 2022 graduation. Her conclusion didn’t fare as well as that intro grade-wise. “He ended up getting better compensated and taking all the credit.”
Inside Higher Ed

Pulse Podcast: Reshaping Curriculum Design in Online Learning

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an audio and video interview with Amanda Smith, chief academic officer of Academic Partnerships, and Maria Andersen, general manager of Coursetune. In the conversation with The Pulse’s host, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, they discuss how to move...
psychologytoday.com

Want to Feel Empowered? Start By Defining Your Values

We all inherit rules from others as children. They can shape us but also create guilt and no longer fit who we are. Values are about creating our own rules and principles that we choose to guide our lives. We can look to those we admire. We can decide on...
Inside Higher Ed

Earlier News

Austin Community College is starting a bachelor of applied technology in manufacturing engineering technology. Charles Ambrose, president and CEO of KnowledgeWorks, in Ohio, has been selected as president of Henderson State University, in Arkansas. DeAnnia Clements, interim president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
Inside Higher Ed

The Question of Ph.D. Career Diversity Initiatives

Graduate education finally appears to be on the cusp of meaningful change. Resources for Ph.D.s seeking nonacademic jobs continue to increase, and reformers are reimagining what doctoral programs could look like if designed to support careers beyond the tenure track. While these developments deserve applause, some skepticism remains. Faculty members...
Inside Higher Ed

A Patchwork of COVID Thanksgiving Protocols

All Bowdoin College students returning from Thanksgiving break will be required to take an observed antigen COVID test, even if they didn’t travel anywhere. Students will pick up the tests on campus and self-administer them while being observed online through eMed, an at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test service that makes sure students are conducting the test properly. Then eMed uploads the results to the Bowdoin dashboard, said Mike Ranen, associate dean of student affairs and director of residential and student life. In addition, on Monday or Tuesday, all Bowdoin students, faculty and staff will be required to take a PCR test, which they’ve been doing twice a week since the start of the semester.
Inside Higher Ed

When the Boxes No Longer Fit

What are you? What racial box do you check on forms? Are you more Black or white?. These questions are only a few of the microaggressions ever so familiar to people who hold multiracial identities. We as a society subconsciously put individuals into categories based on our preconceived notions of appearance. Those who feel they do not fit into just one racial category often have a sense of isolation and lack of belonging, especially when joining an academic community.
The 74

A Chance to Do Education Differently in Kentucky

In September, I celebrated my first year as Kentucky’s commissioner of education by co-teaching a class at my alma mater, Meade County High School in Brandenburg. I spent the day alongside ninth-grade science educator Jonathan Mangin, a former veterinarian who teaches in the room that once housed my fourth-grade class.  One of the few good […]
Inside Higher Ed

The Tangled Transition to Adulthood

Becoming an adult is much more difficult than it was 60 years ago. Following World War II, the young achieved adult status exceptionally quickly. In 1960, the average American woman was married by the age of 20, with her husband two years older. By age 24, most young people had achieved the markers of adult identity: marriage, children, homeownership and, for men, a steady job.
Inside Higher Ed

‘The Exponential Age’ and Online Learning in 2030

Living through in-between pandemic times has made it difficult to think about the future of higher ed. Mostly, we are all trying to make it through our days. Planning for the university of 2030 feels like a luxury that we simply can’t afford at the moment. Why should we be...
Inside Higher Ed

Ep. 69: A Major Cross-College Collaboration

Colleges tend to compete rather than collaborate. That’s why a new five-college cooperative in New Mexico is so unusual. This week’s episode explores the Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services, or CHESS. It’s made up, so far, of five independent community colleges in New Mexico that have teamed up because they think they’re stronger together than apart.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Teacher Of The Year Brianna Ross Named A BCPS Superintendent Fellow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brianna Ross made headlines last month when the Baltimore County Public Schools teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. Now, she’s being recognized as one of the first ever BCPS Superintendent Fellows. Ross will be joined by Brad Fisher, the Maryland State Education Association’s Support Professional of the Year, as the program’s first fellows. The BCPS Superintendent Fellowship program aims to bring together the school district’s outstanding educators and provide them with a year-long opportunity to work with different groups to engage in community outreach and “better understand the complexities of leading through change.” The school district announced the...
Inside Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

Sell the Art Collection and Use the Money for Scholarships!. Why can’t we use the foundation’s assets in this way?. Successful transfer partnerships rely on data to create a culture of continuous improvement. November 23, 2021. Thanksgiving thoughts about three areas of broad agreement across the academic ideological spectrum. November...
Inside Higher Ed

