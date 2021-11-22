ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Learning to Love Cold-Weather Camping and Trekking

Brenham Banner-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) Do you identify as an outdoor enthusiast -- but only during three seasons of the year? Here are some tips...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
vivaglammagazine.com

Dominate The Cold Weather With These Trending Lob Haircuts

It’s nearly difficult to look for hairstyle inspiration these days without coming across a Lob Haircuts—or several. The long bob, hence the Lob Haircuts —entered the forefront in 2015 and has remained a favorite among celebrities and Instagram girls ever since. There’s a reason why the mid-neck to collarbone length cut is so popular. It is universally flattering because the short length draws all attention to your face, it looks fantastic on all hair textures, and it is extremely versatile.
HAIR CARE
InsideHook

The Best Cold-Weather Running Clothes for Men

We’re living in something of a golden age for fitness apparel — running apparel in particular — where innovative, high-performance fabrics are more affordable than ever, and designs are becoming more playful, more capable of allowing you to express yourself in some way beyond, simply, “I am a person who likes to run.”
APPAREL
arcamax.com

Kary Osmond: A perfect cold-weather soup

I love it when a recipe comes together. Sometimes, when I start building a recipe, I’m not always sure how it will end. That was the case with this soup recipe. I started by prepping vegetables I had on hand. I knew I wanted a brothy soup with chunks of tender vegetables. I added potatoes because I wanted a creamy texture to balance out the sweetness of the other vegetables, and I kept the recipe simple, only using bay leaves, salt and pepper to season the soup. Turns out, that’s all it needed!
RECIPES
corvallisadvocate.com

Four Trails for Cold Weather Hiking

As summer’s warmth fades and the skies turn cloudy and grey, it can be tempting to stay indoors for days — or weeks — on end. However, getting outside can provide benefits for your mental and physical health. And, with what seems like another trail at every turn, Oregon certainly has no shortage of places to explore.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Weather#Trekking#Cross Country Skiing#Ice Climbing#Statepoint
Wicked Local

AMUSING MUSINGS: Fall in love with learning

I hate to say goodbye to fall, rather to the beautiful, vibrant colors of autumn leaves and the mild temperatures. I rue the inevitable end of autumn, starting from the turning of the calendar page from August to September to the literal change of Daylight Savings Time. It’s rather ironic that rue is not only a verb but also the name of a perennial evergreen shrub.
ENTERTAINMENT
KEPR

Tips to keep pets safe in cold weather

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Temperatures are dropping, and the strong winds can make it feel even colder. As the temperature continues to drop there are some things you can do to keep your pets safe and warm. "If you're taking your dog for a walk you, you know, want to consider...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Clearfield Progress

Cold weather daredevils prepare for Polar Bear Plunge

PHILIPSBURG — The fearless will unite for the 2021 Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraising event benefiting the YMCA of Centre County. The 19th annual plunge, scheduled for Dec. 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., attracts a wide variety of people, according to YMCA of Centre County Development Director Theresa Mast. Past ages range from younger children to senior citizens. People need only courage and a benevolent attitude to participate.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
SPY

Gear Up With These Cold-Weather Winter Workout Essentials

If you like exercising outdoors, the upcoming months may be challenging. The wind, freezing rain, snow, and of course those low temperatures—unless, of course, you live in states like sunny California, Florida, and Arizona. Still, you want to get out and get fresh air in your lungs without feeling like a popsicle. Heading outdoors, especially when it is sunny, can help to naturally improve your mood, help you to feel energized, and may even boost your immune system. While there are benefits, you also have to be mindful of cold temperatures. You to make sure that you have the correct winter...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Skiing
verywellfit.com

Tips for First Time Cold-Weather Runners

Whether it's to boost your physical or mental health, improve your endurance, or even introduce fresh air to your workout, there are many reasons to take up running. But you need to be smart in your approach. This is especially true for first-time cold-weather runners who are less acclimated to working out in colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
Brenham Banner-Press

Beat the Holiday Stress With Cheese-Pleasing Recipes and Fun

(StatePoint) It’s become an annual tradition that as soon as we bid adieu to chrysanthemums, the cornucopias and the turkey dinner, the frantic countdown to Christmas begins. From the countless holiday soirees and batches of bulk baking, to battling the crowds in a futile attempt to secure the most sought-after toy, or remembering to move the elf each night, ‘tis the season to be exhausted.
RECIPES
Brenham Banner-Press

Homemade Holiday Delights That Are Guaranteed to Butter Anyone Up

(StatePoint) As we find ourselves surrounded by an abundance of this year’s “must-have” items, our shopping lists are often dictated by retail experts all claiming to offer the ultimate gift-giving guide. But there’s no need to spend a fortune or face the aggravation of competing with crowds for sold-out products. Sometimes, the most rich and memorable gifts can be created in the kitchen.
RETAIL
floridasportsman.com

Cold weather Hogfish chewing

Hogfish are often called Hog Snapper. In reality they are members of the Wrasse not snapper family. Hogfish are native to the Western Atlantic Ocean, living in a range from Nova Scotia, Canada, to northern South America, including the Gulf of Mexico. Hogfish, with its delicate moist flesh is considered...
ENVIRONMENT
TheHorse.com

Caring for Senior Horses in Cold Weather

Cold weather affects older horses more than it does their younger companions. But with knowledge and planning, your senior can stay comfortable and healthy, and getting through winter doesn’t have to be an ordeal. Preseason Check Up. A pre-winter veterinary examination is a good way to get ready for cold...
ANIMALS
Liberal First

Cold weather can be a CATastrophe for your pets

Colder weather has started to make its way through the area, and for pet owners, that could mean a few extra chores related to their pets’ care. “One thing we really stress is keep your animals inside if you can. A lot of people have outside pets, and we know that, but from the shelter’s standpoint, we do advise bringing pets inside from the cold if it’s possible,” Liberal Animal Shelter employee Tara Logan said. “For those pets who do have to remain outside, make sure they have a secure shelter they can go to that’s out of the wind and all of that, and we recommend making sure that shelter’s raised a little way off the ground. Also, it’s a good idea to have either cedar chips or straw to help keep moisture away and keep the animals warm. People should also make sure that shelter’s big enough for the animals to move around in, but also small enough so they can hold in their body heat. And for outside animals, don’t use metal dishes for the food and water, because there is a chance of their tongue sticking to the metal and freezing, so it’s recommended to use plastic bowls for food and water – and along those lines, make sure the animals have a source of food and water to get to since animals require more food in the winter in order to stay warm. People also need to watch the wind chill, because the tips of animals’ ears can get damaged by frostbite.”
LIBERAL, KS
NBC 29 News

Cold weather clothing distributed to hundreds in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over 300 people swung by the Ting pavilion on Friday, Nov. 19, to take from over 1,200 winter items. The impact goes way beyond keeping people warm in the cold months ahead. “If anyone would not take advantage of this opportunity it’s because they either deaf...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wflx.com

Love serving autism with holiday camp

Kids and adults are learning how to play tennis through the Love Serving Autism organization. Lisa Pugliese-LaCroix is the founder. "We provide specialized therapeutic tennis instruction including behavioral therapy speech and occupational physical therapy for children and adults with autism," she said. "We have 18 locations in Florida and we have four out-of-state programs as the summer."
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WJHG-TV

Senior citizens needs during cold weather season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the cooler temps, many are fighting to stay warm. One local organization is making sure our elderly neighbors beat the cold this holiday season. You just might be able to lend a helping hand by making sure they are well prepared. “If you have...
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy