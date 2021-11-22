ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cell-free DNA technologies for the analysis of brain cancer

By Richard Mair
 7 days ago

Survival for glioma patients has shown minimal improvement over the past 20 years. The ability to detect and monitor gliomas relies primarily upon imaging technologies that lack sensitivity and specificity, especially during the post-surgical treatment phase. Treatment-response monitoring with an effective liquid-biopsy paradigm may also provide the most facile clinical scenario...

Study finds how brain cells navigate in light, dark

London [UK], November 17 (ANI): Researchers have discovered how cells in an area of the brain called the retrosplenial cortex encode this angular head motion to enable navigation during day and night. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Neuron'. To navigate successfully in an environment, you...
Omeprazole suppresses aggressive cancer growth and metastasis in mice through promoting Snail degradation

Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor that has recently been reported to exhibit anticancer activity against several types of cancer. However, the anticancer mechanisms of omeprazole remain elusive. Snail is an oncogenic zinc finger transcription factor; aberrant activation of Snail is associated with the occurrence and progression of cancer. In this study, we investigated whether Snail acted as a direct anticancer target of omeprazole. We showed that omeprazole displayed a high binding-affinity to recombinant Snail protein (Kd"‰="‰0.076"‰mM), suggesting that omeprazole directly and physically binds to the Snail protein. We further revealed that omeprazole disrupted CREB-binding protein (CBP)/p300-mediated Snail acetylation and then promoted Snail degradation through the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway in HCT116 cells. Omeprazole treatment markedly suppressed Snail-driven epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in aggressive HCT116, SUM159, and 4T1 cancer cells in vitro and reduced EMT-associated tumor invasion and metastasis in cancer cell xenograft models. Omeprazole also inhibited tumor growth by limiting Snail-dependent cell cycle progression. Overall, this study, for the first time, identifies Snail as a target of omeprazole and reveals a novel mechanism underlying the therapeutic effects of omeprazole against cancer. This study strongly suggests that omeprazole may be an excellent auxiliary drug for treating patients with malignant tumors.
Cancer cells hijack T-cell mitochondria

Nanotube-mediated acquisition of immune cells' mitochondria by tumour cells is a novel mechanism for immune evasion that can be pharmacologically targeted to potentiate cancer immunotherapies. The Thirty-Six Stratagems is a collection of warfare wisdom from ancient China that has been distilled over the centuries into short proverbs that illustrate how...
New findings on the link between CRISPR gene-editing and mutated cancer cells

A protein that protects cells from DNA damage, p53, is activated during gene editing using the CRISPR technique. Consequently, cells with mutated p53 have a survival advantage, which can cause cancer. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have found new links between CRISPR, p53 and other cancer genes that could prevent the accumulation of mutated cells without compromising the gene scissors' effectiveness. The study, published in Cancer Research, can contribute to tomorrow's precision medicine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Researchers looking into noninvasive way to treat faulty brain cells

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have helped to create a noninvasive way to remove diseased cells from the brain without a scalpel. According to a release, this method can remove faulty brain circuits, allowing doctors to treat various neurological diseases, such...
Shape-morphing microrobots deliver drugs to cancer cells (video)

Chemotherapy successfully treats many forms of cancer, but the side effects can wreak havoc on the rest of the body. Delivering drugs directly to cancer cells could help reduce these unpleasant symptoms. Now, in a proof-of-concept study, researchers reporting in ACS Nano made fish-shaped microrobots that are guided with magnets to cancer cells, where a pH change triggers them to open their mouths and release their chemotherapy cargo. Watch a video of the microrobots here.
The prognostic significance of controlling nutritional status (CONUT) score for surgically treated renal cell cancer and upper urinary tract urothelial cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. In order to evaluate the predictive effect of the controlled nutritional status (CONUT) score on the prognosis of patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and upper urinary tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC), a meta-analysis was performed. This systematic review has been registered on PROSPERO, the registration ID is CRD42021251879. A systematic search of the published literature using PubMed, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, EMBASE, and MEDLINE was performed. The fields of "renal cell cancer," "upper tract urothelial cancer," and "controlling nutritional status" and other fields were used as search terms. STATA 16 software was used to carry out data merging and statistical analysis of binary variables, Q test and Ï‡2 tests were used to verify the heterogeneity between the included works of studies. Subgroup analysis and sensitivity analysis were used to explain the sources of heterogeneity between studies. Begg's test was used to assess publication bias between studies. From the first 542 studies retrieved, through strict inclusion and exclusion criteria, 7 studies finally met the requirements and were included in the meta-analysis. Pooled results indicated that high CONUT indicates worse over survival (OS) [HR"‰="‰1.70, 95% CI (1.43"“2.03), P"‰="‰0.02], cancer-specific survival (CSS) [HR"‰="‰1.84, 95% CI (1.52"“2.23), P"‰="‰0.01], recurrence-free survival (RFS) [HR"‰="‰1.60, 95% CI (1.26"“2.03), P"‰="‰0.116], and disease-free survival (DFS) [HR"‰="‰1.47, 95% CI (1.20"“1.81), P"‰="‰0.03]. Based on cancer type, cutoff value, region, and sample size, a subgroup analysis was performed. The results showed that OS and CSS were not affected by the above factors, and the high CONUT score before surgery predicted worse OS and CSS. In conclusion, this meta-analysis revealed that the preoperative CONUT score is a potential independent predictor of the postoperative prognosis of RCC/UTUC patients. A high CONUT predicts worse OS/CSS/DFS and RFS in patients.
Mouse cell studies show that correcting DNA disorganization could aid diagnosis, treatment of rare inherited diseases

In a study with lab-grown mouse cells, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have found that a protein that helps form a structural network under the surface of the cell's "command center"—its nucleus—is key to ensuring that DNA inside it remains orderly. The new experiments distinguish the role of the protein, called lamin C, revealing its usefulness in diagnostics and treatments for a variety of genetic disorders linked to DNA disorganization, such as the rapid aging disease known as progeria, muscular dystrophy and heart disorders related to mutations in these and related proteins.
Intercellular nanotubes mediate mitochondrial trafficking between cancer and immune cells

Cancer progresses by evading the immune system. Elucidating diverse immune evasion strategies is a critical step in the search for next-generation immunotherapies for cancer. Here we report that cancer cells can hijack the mitochondria from immune cells via physical nanotubes. Mitochondria are essential for metabolism and activation of immune cells. By using field-emission scanning electron microscopy, fluorophore-tagged mitochondrial transfer tracing and metabolic quantification, we demonstrate that the nanotube-mediated transfer of mitochondria from immune cells to cancer cells metabolically empowers the cancer cells and depletes the immune cells. Inhibiting the nanotube assembly machinery significantly reduced mitochondrial transfer and prevented the depletion of immune cells. Combining a farnesyltransferase and geranylgeranyltransferase 1 inhibitor, namely, L-778123, which partially inhibited nanotube formation and mitochondrial transfer, with a programmed cell death protein 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor improved the antitumour outcomes in an aggressive immunocompetent breast cancer model. Nanotube-mediated mitochondrial hijacking can emerge as a novel target for developing next-generation immunotherapy agents for cancer.
A method to selectively grow tumor-targeting T cells for cancer therapy

A Ludwig Cancer Research study has devised a highly efficient method to generate large numbers of immune cells specifically engineered to recognize neoantigens—small fragments of randomly mutated proteins that are typically unique to a patient's cancer—and destroy the tumors that express them. Developed by a team of Ludwig Lausanne researchers...
Novel artificial genomic DNA can replicate and evolve outside the cell

(Nanowerk News) Professor Norikazu Ichihashi and his colleagues at the University of Tokyo have successfully induced gene expression from a DNA, characteristic of all life, and evolution through continuous replication extracellularly using cell-free materials alone, such as nucleic acids and proteins for the first time (ACS Synthetic Biology, "Continuous Cell-Free Replication and Evolution of Artificial Genomic DNA in a Compartmentalized Gene Expression System").
Association between metabolic syndrome and incidence of ocular motor nerve palsy

To assess the association between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and the development of third, fourth, and sixth cranial nerve palsy (CNP). Health checkup data of 4,067,842 individuals aged between 20 and 90Â years provided by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, were analyzed. Participants were followed up to December 31, 2017. Hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) of CNP were estimated using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis after adjusting for potential confounders. Model 1 included only incident CNP as a time-varying covariate. Model 2 included model 1 and individual's age and sex. Model 3 included model 2, smoking status, alcohol consumption, and physical activity of individuals. We identified 5,835 incident CNP cases during the follow-up period (8.22"‰Â±"‰0.94Â years). Individuals with MetS (n"‰="‰851,004) showed an increased risk of CNP compared to individuals without MetS (n"‰="‰3,216,838) after adjustment (model 3: HR"‰="‰1.35, 95% CI 1.273"“1.434). CNP incidence was positively correlated with the number of MetS components (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.0001). The HR of CNP for males with MetS compared to males without MetS was higher than that of females with MetS compared to females without MetS (HR: 1.407, 95% CI 1.31"“1.51 in men and HR: 1.259, 95% CI 1.13"“1.40 in women, p for interaction"‰="‰0.0017). Our population-based large-scale cohort study suggests that MetS and its components might be risk factors for CNP development.
Plants Used by The First Australians Seem to Stop Cancer Cells Rejecting Treatment

The sticky leaves of a native Australian shrub, used by the nation's First Peoples as medicine, have been found to contain compounds that could possibly assist with cancer treatment. Crude extracts of resin from the species Eremophila galeata appear to stop cancer cells from pushing medicine out via 'efflux' pumps. In short, the extract takes away the defense some cancer cells use to spit treatments like chemotherapy out of their 'bodies'. For thousands of years, the resin from this Australian family of flowering plants, whose name translates to 'desert loving', has been used by Aboriginal people in smoking ceremonies designed to boost...
Early operative morbidity in 184 cases of anterior vertebral body tethering

Fusion is the current standard of care for AIS. Anterior vertebral body tethering (AVBT) is a motion-sparing alternative gaining interest. As a novel procedure, there is a paucity of literature on safety. Here, we report 90-day complication rates in 184 patients who underwent AVBT by a single surgeon. Patients were retrospectively reviewed. Approaches included 71 thoracic, 45 thoracolumbar, 68 double. Major complications were those requiring readmittance or reoperation, prolonged use of invasive materials such as chest tubes, or resulted in spinal cord or nerve root injury. Minor complications resolved without invasive intervention. Mean operative time and blood loss were 186.5"‰Â±"‰60.3Â min and 167.2"‰Â±"‰105.0Â ml, respectively. No patient required allogenic blood transfusion. 6 patients experienced major (3.3%), and 6 had minor complications (3.3%). Major complications included 3 chylothoracies, 2 hemothoracies, and 1 lumbar radiculopathy secondary to screw placement requiring re-operation. Minor complications included 1 patient with respiratory distress requiring supplementary oxygen, 1 superficial wound infection, 2 cases of prolonged nausea, and 1 Raynaud phenomenon. In 184 patients who underwent AVBT for AIS, major and minor complication rates were both 3.3%.
Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
Impact of patient positions in lung ultrasound protocol: author's reply

Alonso-Ojembarrena, A, Raimondi, F. The meaning of gravity-induced lung ultrasound score variations, to appear in Journal of Perinatology. Hoshino Y, Arai J, Hirono K, Maruo K, Kajikawa D, Yukitake Y, et al. Gravity-induced loss of aeration and atelectasis development in the preterm lung: a serial sonographic assessment. J Perinatol. 2021.https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-021-01189-1.
Trans-tail regulation-mediated suppression of cryptic transcription

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Crosstalk between post-translational modifications of histone proteins influences the regulation of chromatin structure and gene expression. Among such crosstalk pathways, the best-characterized example is H2B monoubiquitination-mediated H3K4 and H3K79 methylation, which is referred to as trans-tail regulation. Although many studies have investigated the fragmentary effects of this pathway on silencing and transcription, its ultimate contribution to transcriptional control has remained unclear. Recent advances in molecular techniques and genomics have, however, revealed that the trans-tail crosstalk is linked to a more diverse cascade of histone modifications and has various functions in cotranscriptional processes. Furthermore, H2B monoubiquitination sequentially facilitates H3K4 dimethylation and histone sumoylation, thereby providing a binding platform for recruiting Set3 complex proteins, including two histone deacetylases, to restrict cryptic transcription from gene bodies. The removal of both ubiquitin and SUMO, small ubiquitin-like modifier, modifications from histones also facilitates a change in the phosphorylation pattern of the RNA polymerase II C-terminal domain that is required for subsequent transcriptional elongation. Therefore, this review describes recent findings regarding trans-tail regulation-driven processes to elaborate on their contribution to maintaining transcriptional fidelity.
Bone marrow sinusoidal endothelium controls terminal erythroid differentiation and reticulocyte maturation

Within the bone marrow microenvironment, endothelial cells (EC) exert important functions. Arterial EC support hematopoiesis while H-type capillaries induce bone formation. Here, we show that BM sinusoidal EC (BM-SEC) actively control erythropoiesis. Mice with stabilized Î²-catenin in BM-SEC (Ctnnb1OE-SEC) generated by using a BM-SEC-restricted Cre mouse line (Stab2-iCreF3) develop fatal anemia. While activation of Wnt-signaling in BM-SEC causes an increase in erythroblast subsets (PII"“PIV), mature erythroid cells (PV) are reduced indicating impairment of terminal erythroid differentiation/reticulocyte maturation. Transplantation of Ctnnb1OE-SEC hematopoietic stem cells into wildtype recipients confirms lethal anemia to be caused by cell-extrinsic, endothelial-mediated effects. Ctnnb1OE-SEC BM-SEC reveal aberrant sinusoidal differentiation with altered EC gene expression and perisinusoidal ECM deposition and angiocrine dysregulation with de novo endothelial expression of FGF23 and DKK2, elevated in anemia and involved in vascular stabilization, respectively. Our study demonstrates that BM-SEC play an important role in the bone marrow microenvironment in health and disease.
Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
Vitrectomized versus non-vitrectomized eyes in diabetic macular edema response to ranibizumab-retinal layers thickness as prognostic biomarkers

To evaluate the role of the vitreous in the management of diabetic macular edemaÂ with ranibizumab intravitreal injections in a pro re nata regimen. Prospective study of 50 consecutive eyes withÂ diabetic macular edemaÂ treatedÂ with ranibizumab and 12Â months of follow-up.Â Primary endpoint:Â to assess differences between non-vitrectomized and vitrectomized eyes in the number injections needed to controlÂ the edema. Secondary endpoints:Â comparison of groups regarding best corrected visual acuity,Â central foveal thickness and thickness of seven retinal layers. 46 eyes from 38 patients, 10 vitrectomized and 36 non-vitrectomized, completed the follow-up. AtÂ month 12, the two groups achieved an equivalent anatomical outcome and needed a similar number of ranibizumab intravitreal injections. In vitrectomized eyes finalÂ visual acuity wasÂ worse when baseline retinal nerve fiber layers in the central foveal subfield were thicker, showing a strong correlation (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.942, p"‰<"‰0.001). A similar, albeit moderate correlation was observed in non-vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.504, p"‰="‰0.002). A decrease of retinal nerve fiber layers inner ring thickness was correlated with a better finalÂ visual acuityÂ only in vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰0.734, p"‰="‰0.016). The effect of diabetic macular edema seems to be worse in vitrectomized eyes, with a thinner inner retina reservoir.
