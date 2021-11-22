ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STING signaling activation inhibits HBV replication and attenuates the severity of liver injury and HBV-induced fibrosis

By Yuqi Li
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA) of HBV plays a crucial role in viral persistence and is also a risk factor for developing HBV-induced diseases, including liver fibrosis. Stimulator of interferon genes (STING), a master regulator of DNA-mediated innate immune activation, is a potential...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Genetic risk for schizophrenia is associated with altered visually-induced gamma band activity: evidence from a population sample stratified polygenic risk

Gamma oscillations (30"“90"‰Hz) have been proposed as a signature of cortical visual information processing, particularly the balance between excitation and inhibition, and as a biomarker of neuropsychiatric diseases. Magnetoencephalography (MEG) provides highly reliable visual-induced gamma oscillation estimates, both at sensor and source level. Recent studies have reported a deficit of visual gamma activity in schizophrenia patients, in medication naive subjects, and high-risk clinical participants, but the genetic contribution to such a deficit has remained unresolved. Here, for the first time, we use a genetic risk score approach to assess the relationship between genetic risk for schizophrenia and visual gamma activity in a population-based sample drawn from a birth cohort. We compared visual gamma activity in a group (N"‰="‰104) with a high genetic risk profile score for schizophrenia (SCZ-PRS) to a group with low SCZ-PRS (N"‰="‰99). Source-reconstructed V1 activity was extracted using beamformer analysis applied to MEG recordings using individual MRI scans. No group differences were found in the induced gamma peak amplitude or peak frequency. However, a non-parametric statistical contrast of the response spectrum revealed more robust group differences in the amplitude of high-beta/gamma power across the frequency range, suggesting that overall spectral shape carries important biological information beyond the individual frequency peak. Our findings show that changes in gamma band activity correlate with liability to schizophrenia and suggest that the index changes to synaptic function and neuronal firing patterns that are of pathophysiological relevance rather than consequences of the disorder.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Liver fibrosis promotes immunity escape but limits the size of liver tumor in a rat orthotopic transplantation model

Liver fibrosis playsÂ a crucial role in promoting tumor immune escape and tumor aggressiveness for liver cancer. However, an interesting phenomenon is that the tumor size of liver cancer patients with liver fibrosis is smaller than that of patients without liver fibrosis. In this study, 16 SD rats were used to establish orthotopic liver tumor transplantation models with Walker-256 cell lines, respectively on the fibrotic liver (n"‰="‰8, LF group) and normal liver (n"‰="‰8, control group). MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) was used to monitor the size of the tumors. All rats were executed at the third week after modeling, and the immunohistochemical staining was used to reflect the changes in the tumor microenvironment. The results showed that, compared to the control group, the PD-L1 (programmed cell death protein receptor-L1) expression was higher, and the neutrophil infiltration increased while the effector (CD8+) T cell infiltration decreased in the LF group. Additionally, the expression of MMP-9 (matrix metalloproteinase-9) of tumor tissue in the LF group increased. Three weeks after modeling, the size of tumors in the LF group was significantly smaller than that in the control group (382.47"‰Â±"‰195.06Â mm3 vs. 1736.21"‰Â±"‰657.25Â mm3, P"‰<"‰0.001). Taken together, we concluded that liver fibrosis facilitated tumor immunity escape but limited the expansion of tumor size.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ginsenoside Rb1 alleviates diabetic kidney podocyte injury by inhibiting aldose reductase activity

Panax notoginseng, a traditional Chinese medicine, exerts beneficial effect on diabetic kidney disease (DKD), but its mechanism is not well clarified. In this study we investigated the effects of ginsenoside Rb1 (Rb1), the main active ingredients of Panax notoginseng, in alleviating podocyte injury in diabetic nephropathy and the underlying mechanisms. In cultured mouse podocyte cells, Rb1 (10"‰Î¼M) significantly inhibited high glucose-induced cell apoptosis and mitochondrial injury. Furthermore, Rb1 treatment reversed high glucose-induced increases in Cyto c, Caspase 9 and mitochondrial regulatory protein NOX4, but did not affect the upregulated expression of aldose reductase (AR). Molecular docking analysis revealed that Rb1 could combine with AR and inhibited its activity. We compared the effects of Rb1 with eparestat, a known aldose reductase inhibitor, in high glucose-treated podocytes, and found that both alleviated high glucose-induced cell apoptosis and mitochondrial damage, and Rb1 was more effective in inhibiting apoptosis. In AR-overexpressing podocytes, Rb1 (10"‰Î¼M) inhibited AR-mediated ROS overproduction and protected against high glucose-induced mitochondrial injury. In streptozotocin-induced DKD mice, administration of Rb1 (40"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, ig, for 7 weeks) significantly mitigated diabetic-induced glomerular injuries, such as glomerular hypertrophy and mesangial matrix expansion, and reduced the expression of apoptotic proteins. Collectively, Rb1 combines with AR to alleviate high glucose-induced podocyte apoptosis and mitochondrial damage, and effectively mitigates the progression of diabetic kidney disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nipah virus W protein harnesses nuclear 14-3-3 to inhibit NF-ÎºB-induced proinflammatory response

Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly pathogenic emerging bat-borne Henipavirus that has caused numerous outbreaks with public health concerns. It is able to inhibit the host innate immune response. Since the NF-ÎºB pathway plays a crucial role in the innate antiviral response as a major transcriptional regulator of inflammation, we postulated its implication in the still poorly understood NiV immunopathogenesis. We report here that NiV inhibits the canonical NF-ÎºB pathway via its nonstructural W protein. Translocation of the W protein into the nucleus causes nuclear accumulation of the cellular scaffold protein 14-3-3 in both African green monkey and human cells infected by NiV. Excess of 14-3-3 in the nucleus was associated with a reduction of NF-ÎºB p65 subunit phosphorylation and of its nuclear accumulation. Importantly, W-S449A substitution impairs the binding of the W protein to 14-3-3 and the subsequent suppression of NF-ÎºB signaling, thus restoring the production of proinflammatory cytokines. Our data suggest that the W protein increases the steady-state level of 14-3-3 in the nucleus and consequently enhances 14-3-3-mediated negative feedback on the NF-ÎºB pathway. These findings provide a mechanistic model of W-mediated disruption of the host inflammatory response, which could contribute to the high severity of NiV infection.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis C Virus#Liver Injury#Hepatitis B Virus#Hbv#Lancet
Nature.com

Deletion of p38Î³ attenuates ethanol consumption- and acetaminophen-induced liver injury in mice through promoting Dlg1

Acetaminophen (APAP) is one of the major causes of drug-induced acute liver injury, and ethanol may aggravate APAP-induced liver injury. The problem of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury becomes increasingly prominent, but the mechanism of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury remains ambiguous. p38Î³ is one of the four isoforms of P38 mitogen activated protein kinases, that contributes to inflammation in different diseases. In this study we investigated the role of p38Î³ in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury. Liver injury was induced in male C57BL/6"‰J mice by giving liquid diet containing 5% ethanol (v/v) for 10 days, followed by gavage of ethanol (25% (v/v), 6"‰g/kg) once or injecting APAP (200"‰mg/kg, ip), or combined the both treatments. We showed that ethanol significantly aggravated APAP-induced liver injury in C57BL/6"‰J mice. Moreover, the expression level of p38Î³ was up-regulated in the liver of ethanol-, APAP- and ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Knockdown of p38Î³ markedly attenuated liver injury, inflammation, and steatosis in ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Liver sections of p38Î³-knockdown mice displayed lower levels of Oil Red O stained dots and small leaky shapes. AML-12 cells were exposed to APAP (5"‰mM), ethanol (100"‰mM) or combined treatments. We showed that P38Î³ was markedly increased in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells, whereas knockdown of p38Î³ significantly inhibited inflammation, lipid accumulation and oxidative stress in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. Furthermore, we revealed that p38Î³ could combine with Dlg1, a member of membrane-associated guanylate kinase family. Deletion of p38Î³ up-regulated the expression level of Dlg1 in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. In summary, our results suggest that p38Î³ functions as an important regulator in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury through modulation of Dlg1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Virus-based vaccine vectors with distinct replication mechanisms differentially infect and activate dendritic cells

The precise mechanism by which many virus-based vectors activate immune responses remains unknown. Dendritic cells (DCs) play key roles in priming T cell responses and controlling virus replication, but their functions in generating protective immunity following vaccination with viral vectors are not always well understood. We hypothesized that highly immunogenic viral vectors with identical cell entry pathways but unique replication mechanisms differentially infect and activate DCs to promote antigen presentation and activation of distinctive antigen-specific T cell responses. To evaluate differences in replication mechanisms, we utilized a rhabdovirus vector (vesicular stomatitis virus; VSV) and an alphavirus-rhabdovirus hybrid vector (virus-like vesicles; VLV), which replicates like an alphavirus but enters the cell via the VSV glycoprotein. We found that while virus replication promotes CD8+ T cell activation by VLV, replication is absolutely required for VSV-induced responses. DC subtypes were differentially infected in vitro with VSV and VLV, and displayed differences in activation following infection that were dependent on vector replication but were independent of interferon receptor signaling. Additionally, the ability of the alphavirus-based vector to generate functional CD8+ T cells in the absence of replication relied on cDC1 cells. These results highlight the differential activation of DCs following infection with unique viral vectors and indicate potentially discrete roles of DC subtypes in activating the immune response following immunization with vectors that have distinct replication mechanisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Camel milk ameliorates inflammatory mechanisms in an alcohol-induced liver injury mouse model

Camel milk (CM) is considered to protect the liver in the practice of traditional medicine in nomadic areas. The purpose of the present study was to investigate the effects of CM on the hepatic biochemical and multiple omics alterations induced by chronic alcoholic liver disease (ALD). An intragastric gavage mice Lieber DeCarli"‰+"‰Gao binge model (NIAAA model) was employed to investigate the inflammatory mechanism of camel milk on the liver tissue of mice. A gut microbiota of the feces of mice and transcriptomic and proteomic analyses of the liver of mice were performed. Analysis of serum and liver biochemical indexes revealed that camel milk not only prevents alcohol-induced colonic dysfunction and lipid accumulation, but also regulates oxidative stress and inflammatory cytokine production to protect against chronic ALD in mouse. The gut microbial community of mice treated with camel milk was more similar to the untreated control group than to the model group, indicating that the intake of camel milk pre- and post-alcohol gavage effectively prevents and alleviates the intestinal microbial disorder caused by chronic alcoholism in mice. Furthermore, the results of the transcriptomic and proteomic analyses of the liver tissue showed that camel milk can improve alcoholic liver injury in mice by regulating inflammatory factors and immune system disruptions. This study provides insights into the molecular mechanism by which camel milk can be developed as a potential functional food with no side effects and against liver injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vitamin E relieves chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation through the EGFR/MAPK signaling pathway

Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are characterized by an imbalance between oxidant enzymes and antioxidant enzymes. In the present study, we explored the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD and the underlying mechanisms. Targets of vitamin E were predicted by bioinformatics analysis. After establishing cigarette smoke (CS)-induced COPD rats, the expression levels of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), cyclooxygenase 2 (COX2), and transcriptional activity of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) were measured. Additionally, the effects of vitamin E on CS-induced COPD were explored by assessing inflammation, the reactive oxygen species (ROS), the activity of superoxide dismutase (SOD) and the content of malondialdehyde (MDA), viability of human bronchial epithelioid (HBE) cells, and the expression of EGFR/MAPK pathway-related factors after loss- and gain- function assays. Vitamin E alleviated COPD. Vitamin E inhibited MAPK signaling pathway through decreasing EGFR expression. Additionally, vitamin E suppressed CS-induced HBE cell damage. Functionally, vitamin E attenuated CS-induced inflammation, apoptosis, and ROS by inhibiting the EGFR/MAPK axis, thereby inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation. Moreover, overexpression of COX2 attenuated the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD rats. The present study shows that vitamin E inhibits the expression of COX2 by negatively regulating the EGFR/MAPK pathway, thereby inhibiting the translocation of phosphorylated STAT3 to the nucleus and relieving COPD.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

The METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1 axis promotes pyroptosis and M1 polarization of macrophages and contributes to liver fibrosis

Pro-inflammatory M1 macrophages, via activating hepatic stellate cells, contribute to liver fibrosis. In this study, we examined the mechanism and the significance of a signaling axis, METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1, in regulating pyroptosis and M1 polarization of hepatic macrophages. Liver fibrosis model was established in vivo by CCl4 treatment; M1 polarization was induced in vitro by treating macrophages with lipopolysaccharide or interferon Î³. Expressions of METTL3, MALAT1, PTBP1, USP8, and TAK1 were measured by RT-PCR and/or Western blot in Kupffer cells (KCs) isolated from in vivo model or in vitro activated macrophages. Macrophage phenotypes including inflammation (RT-qPCR analysis of a panel of proinflammatory cytokines and ELISA on productions of interleukin (IL)âˆ’1Î² and IL-18) and pyroptosis (Western blot of NLRP3, Caspase-1, and GSDMD) were investigated. The impact of METTL3 on m6A methylation of MALAT1 was examined by methylated RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP), the interaction between PTBP1 and MALAT1 or USP8 mRNA by combining RNA pull-down, RIP, and RNA stability assays, and the crosstalk between USP8 and TAK1 by co-immunoprecipitation and protein degradation assays. Functional significance of individual component of METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1 axis was assessed by combining gain-of-function and loss-of-function approaches. In KCs isolated from in vivo liver fibrosis model or in vitro M1-polarized macrophages, METTL3 was up-regulated, and sequentially, it increased MALAT1 level via m6A methylation, which promoted USP8 mRNA degradation through the interaction with PTBP1. Reduced USP8 expression regulated the ubiquitination and protein stability of TAK1, which promoted pyroptosis and inflammation of macrophages. The signaling cascade METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1, by essentially stimulating pyroptosis and inflammation of macrophages, aggravates liver fibrosis. Therefore, targeting individual components of this axis may benefit the treatment of liver fibrosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ras inhibitor farnesylthiosalicylic acid conjugated with IR783 dye exhibits improved tumor-targeting and altered anti-breast cancer mechanisms in mice

Ras has long been viewed as a promising target for cancer therapy. Farnesylthiosalicylic acid (FTS), as the only Ras inhibitor has ever entered phase II clinical trials, has yielded disappointing results due to its strong hydrophobicity, poor tumor-targeting capacity, and low therapeutic efficiency. Thus, enhancing hydrophilicity and tumor-targeting capacity of FTS for improving its therapeutic efficacy is of great significance. In this study we conjugated FTS with a cancer-targeting small molecule dye IR783 and characterized the anticancer properties of theÂ conjugate FTS-IR783. We showed that IR783 conjugation greatly improved the hydrophilicity, tumor-targeting and therapeutic potential of FTS. After a single oral administration in Balb/c mice, the relative bioavailability of FTS-IR783 was increased by 90.7% compared with FTS. We demonstrated that organic anion transporting polypeptide (OATP) and endocytosis synergistically drove the uptake of the FTS-IR783 conjugate in breast cancer MDA-MB-231 cells, resulting in superior tumor-targeting ability of the conjugate both in vitro and in vivo. We further revealed that FTS-IR783 conjugate could bind with and directly activate AMPK rather than affecting Ras, and subsequently regulate the TSC2/mTOR signaling pathway, thus achieving 2"“10-fold increased anti-cancer therapeutic efficacy against 6 human breast cancer cell lines compared to FTS both in vivo and in vitro. Overall, our data highlights a promising approach for the modification of the anti-tumor drug FTS using IR783 and makes itÂ possible to return FTS back to the clinic with a better efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

ACE2-like carboxypeptidase B38-CAP protects from SARS-CoV-2-induced lung injury

Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is a receptor for cell entry of SARS-CoV-2, and recombinant soluble ACE2 protein inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection as a decoy. ACE2 is a carboxypeptidase that degrades angiotensin II, thereby improving the pathologies of cardiovascular disease or acute lung injury. Here we show that B38-CAP, an ACE2-like enzyme, is protective against SARS-CoV-2-induced lung injury. Endogenous ACE2 expression is downregulated in the lungs of SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters, leading to elevation of angiotensin II levels. Recombinant Spike also downregulates ACE2 expression and worsens the symptoms of acid-induced lung injury. B38-CAP does not neutralize cell entry of SARS-CoV-2. However, B38-CAP treatment improves the pathologies of Spike-augmented acid-induced lung injury. In SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters or human ACE2 transgenic mice, B38-CAP significantly improves lung edema and pathologies of lung injury. These results provide the first in vivo evidence that increasing ACE2-like enzymatic activity is a potential therapeutic strategy to alleviate lung pathologies in COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lithium augmentation of ketamine increases insulin signaling and antidepressant-like active stress coping in a rodent model of treatment-resistant depression

Lithium, a mood stabilizer and common adjunctive treatment for refractory depression, shares overlapping mechanisms of action with ketamine and enhances the duration of ketamine's antidepressant actions in rodent models at sub-therapeutic doses. Yet, in a recent clinical trial, lithium co-treatment with ketamine failed to improve antidepressant outcomes in subjects previously shown to respond to ketamine alone. The potential for lithium augmentation to improve antidepressant outcomes in ketamine nonresponders, however, has not been explored. The current study examined the behavioral, molecular and metabolic actions of lithium and ketamine co-treatment in a rodent model of antidepressant resistance. Male Wistar rats were administered adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH; 100"‰Âµg/day, i.p. over 14 days) and subsequently treated with ketamine (10"‰mg/kg; 2 days; n"‰="‰12), lithium (37"‰mg/kg; 2 days; n"‰="‰12), ketamine"‰+"‰lithium (10"‰mg/kg"‰+"‰37"‰mg/kg; 2 days; n"‰="‰12), or vehicle saline (0.9%; n"‰="‰12). Rats were subjected to open field (6"‰min) and forced swim tests (6"‰min). Peripheral blood and brain prefrontal cortical (PFC) tissue was collected one hour following stress exposure. Western blotting was used to determine the effects of treatment on extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK); mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), phospho kinase B (Akt), and glycogen synthase kinase-3ÃŸ (GSK3ÃŸ) protein levels in the infralimbic (IL) and prelimbic (PL) subregions of the PFC. Prefrontal oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rates (ECAR) were also determined in anterior PFC tissue at rest and following stimulation with brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and tumor necrosis factor Î± (TNFÎ±). Blood plasma levels of mTOR and insulin were determined using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs). Overall, rats receiving ketamine+lithium displayed a robust antidepressant response to the combined treatment as demonstrated through significant reductions in immobility time (p"‰<"‰0.05) and latency to immobility (p"‰<"‰0.01). These animals also had higher expression of plasma mTOR (p"‰<"‰0.01) and insulin (p"‰<"‰0.001). Tissue bioenergetics analyses revealed that combined ketamine+lithium treatment did not significantly alter the respiratory response to BDNF or TNFÎ±. Animals receiving both ketamine and lithium had significantly higher phosphorylation (p)-to-total expression ratios of mTOR (p"‰<"‰0.001) and Akt (p"‰<"‰0.01), and lower ERK in the IL compared to control animals. In contrast, pmTOR/mTOR levels were reduced in the PL of ketamine+lithium treated animals, while pERK/ERK expression levels were elevated. Taken together, these data demonstrate that lithium augmentation of ketamine in antidepressant nonresponsive animals improves antidepressant-like behavioral responses under stress, together with peripheral insulin efflux and region-specific PFC insulin signaling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

CHD5 inhibits metastasis of neuroblastoma

CHD5, a tumor suppressor at 1p36, is frequently lost or silenced in poor prognosis neuroblastoma (NB) and many adult cancers. The role of CHD5 in metastasis is unknown. We confirm that low expression of CHD5 is associated with stage 4 NB. Forced expression of CHD5 in NB cell lines with 1p loss inhibited key aspects of the metastatic cascade in vitro: anchorage-independent growth, migration, and invasion. In vivo, formation of bone marrow and liver metastases developing from intravenously injected NB cells was delayed and decreased by forced CHD5 expression. Genome-wide mRNA sequencing revealed reduction of genes and gene sets associated with metastasis when CHD5 was overexpressed. Known metastasis-suppressing genes preferentially upregulated in CHD5-overexpressing NB cells included PLCL1. In patient NB, low expression of PLCL1was associated with metastatic disease and poor survival. Knockdown of PLCL1 and of p53 in IMR5 NB cells overexpressing CHD5 reversed CHD5-induced inhibition of invasion and migration in vitro. In summary, CHD5 is a metastasis suppressor in NB.
CANCER
Nature.com

A glucagon analogue decreases body weight in mice via signalling in the liver

Glucagon receptor agonists show promise as components of next generation metabolic syndrome pharmacotherapies. However, the biology of glucagon action is complex, controversial, and likely context dependent. As such, a better understanding of chronic glucagon receptor (GCGR) agonism is essential to identify and mitigate potential clinical side-effects. Herein we present a novel, long-acting glucagon analogue (GCG104) with high receptor-specificity and potent in vivo action. It has allowed us to make two important observations about the biology of sustained GCGR agonism. First, it causes weight loss in mice by direct receptor signalling at the level of the liver. Second, subtle changes in GCG104-sensitivity, possibly due to interindividual variation, may be sufficient to alter its effects on metabolic parameters. Together, these findings confirm the liver as a principal target for glucagon-mediated weight loss and provide new insights into the biology of glucagon analogues.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Liver X receptors regulate natural killer T cell population and antitumor activity in the liver of mice

The nuclear receptors liver X receptor Î± (LXRÎ±) and LXRÎ² are lipid sensors that regulate lipid metabolism and immunity. Natural killer T (NKT) cells, a T cell subset expressing surface markers of both natural killer cells and T lymphocytes and involved in antitumor immunity, are another abundant immune cell type in the liver. The potential function of the metabolic regulators LXRÎ±/Î² in hepatic NKT cells remains unknown. In this study, we examined the role of LXRÎ± and LXRÎ² in NKT cells using mice deficient for LXRÎ± and/or LXRÎ², and found that hepatic invariant NKT (iNKT) cells are drastically decreased in LXRÎ±/Î²-KO mice. Cytokine production stimulated by the iNKT cell activator Î±-galactosylceramide was impaired in LXRÎ±/Î²-KO hepatic mononuclear cells and in LXRÎ±/Î²-KO mice. iNKT cell-mediated antitumor effect was also disturbed in LXRÎ±/Î²-KO mice. LXRÎ±/Î²-KO mice transplanted with wild-type bone marrow showed decreased iNKT cells in the liver and spleen. The thymus of LXRÎ±/Î²-KO mice showed a decreased population of iNKT cells. In conclusion, LXRÎ± and LXRÎ² are essential for NKT cell-mediated immunity, such as cytokine production and hepatic antitumor activity, and are involved in NKT cell development in immune tissues, such as the thymus.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Thymidylate synthase O-GlcNAcylation: a molecular mechanism of 5-FU sensitization in colorectal cancer

Alteration of O-GlcNAcylation, a dynamic posttranslational modification, is associated with tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Its role in chemotherapy response is poorly investigated. Standard treatment for colorectal cancer (CRC), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), mainly targets Thymidylate Synthase (TS). TS O-GlcNAcylation was reported but not investigated yet. We hypothesize that O-GlcNAcylation interferes with 5-FU CRC sensitivity by regulating TS. In vivo, we observed that combined 5-FU with Thiamet-G (O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitor) treatment had a synergistic inhibitory effect on grade and tumor progression. 5-FU decreased O-GlcNAcylation and, reciprocally, elevation of O-GlcNAcylation was associated with TS increase. In vitro in non-cancerous and cancerous colon cells, we showed that 5-FU impacts O-GlcNAcylation by decreasing O-GlcNAc Transferase (OGT) expression both at mRNA and protein levels. Reciprocally, OGT knockdown decreased 5-FU-induced cancer cell apoptosis by reducing TS protein level and activity. Mass spectrometry, mutagenesis and structural studies mapped O-GlcNAcylated sites on T251 and T306 residues and deciphered their role in TS proteasomal degradation. We reveal a crosstalk between O-GlcNAcylation and 5-FU metabolism in vitro and in vivo that converges to 5-FU CRC sensitization by stabilizing TS. Overall, our data propose that combining 5-FU-based chemotherapy with Thiamet-G could be a new way to enhance CRC response to 5-FU.
CANCER
Nature.com

Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogel improves wound healing and skin flap survival by the sustained release of basic fibroblast growth factor

Biomaterials traditionally used for wound healing can act as a temporary barrier to halt bleeding, prevent infection, and enhance regeneration. Hydrogels are among the best candidates for wound healing owing to their moisture retention and drug-releasing properties. Photo-polymerization using visible light irradiation is a promising method for hydrogel preparation since it can easily control spatiotemporal reaction kinetics and rapidly induce a single-step reaction under mild conditions. In this study, photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogels were imparted with properties namely fast wound adherence, strong wet tissue surface adhesion, greater biocompatibility, long-term bFGF release, and importantly, ease of use through the modification and combination of natural bio-macromolecules. The production of a gelatin hydrogel made of natural gelatin (which is superior to chemically modified gelatin), crosslinked by visible light, which is more desirable than UV light irradiation, will enable its prolonged application to uneven wound surfaces. This is due to its flexible shape, along with the administration of cell growth factors, such as bFGF, for tissue regeneration. Further, the sustained release of bFGF enhances wound healing and skin flap survival. The photocrosslinking gelatin hydrogel designed in this study is a potential candidate to enhance wound healing and better skin flap survival.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Prevalence and risk factors of hypertension among college freshmen in China

Hypertension is the leading single contributor to all-cause death and disability worldwide. However, there is scarce evidence on the prevalence and risk factors of hypertension for Chinese youth. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of hypertension among Chinese college freshmen and to identify the influencing factors. We conducted a cross-sectional study of all freshmen from 2015 to 2017 at a university in Wuhan, China by physical examination and standard-structured questionnaire. The Pearson chi-square test was used to compare categorical variables. Forward stepwise logistic regression method was used in the multivariate analysis to identify independent predictors of hypertension in youth. A total of 12,849 participants were included, and the prevalence of hypertension of Chinese college freshmen was 4.3% (7.9% in men and 1.6% in women). Men had a higher risk of hypertension than women (odds ratio [OR]: 5.358, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 4.345"“6.607, P"‰<"‰0.001). Obese people were more likely to develop hypertension than those with normal body mass index (OR: 10.465, 95% CI: 8.448"“12.964, P"‰<"‰0.001). People with elevated resting heart rate (RHR) had a higher prevalence of hypertension (OR: 4.987, 95% CI: 3.641"“6.832, P"‰<"‰0.001). Staying up late (OR: 2.957, 95% CI: 2.482"“3.523, P"‰<"‰0.001), physical inactivity (OR: 4.973, 95% CI: 4.141"“5.972, P"‰<"‰0.001), living in urban district (OR: 1.864, 95% CI: 1.493"“2.329, P"‰<"‰0.001) and family history of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) (OR: 2.685, 95% CI: 2.108"“3.421, P"‰<"‰0.001) were related to higher prevalence of hypertension in youth. Male, obesity, elevated RHR, physical inactivity and family history of CVDs were identified as important risk factors of hypertension in youth. These risk factors should be given more attention when designing and implementing the interventional programs.
HEALTH

