HIV-1 Vif suppresses antiviral immunity by targeting STING

By Yu Wang
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. HIV-1 infection-induced cGAS"“STING"“TBK1"“IRF3 signaling activates innate immunity to produce type I interferon (IFN). The HIV-1 nonstructural protein viral infectivity factor (Vif) is essential in HIV-1 replication, as it degrades the host restriction factor APOBEC3G. However, whether and how it regulates the host immune response...

www.nature.com

EurekAlert

New technique solves HIV capsid structure and could be blueprint of capsid-targeting antivirals

A new technique using electron tomography and subtomogram averaging at Diamond’s electron Bio-Imaging Centre (eBIC), has solved the structure of the HIV capsid alone and in complex with host factors. This work also led to the building of an atomistic model of the whole HIV capsid using information gained from electron tomography, which the team believe could serve as a blueprint for the development of capsid-targeting antivirals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Proteogenomics of non-small cell lung cancer reveals molecular subtypes associated with specific therapeutic targets and immune-evasion mechanisms

Despite major advancements in lung cancer treatment, long-term survival is still rare and a deeper understanding of molecular phenotypes would allow the identification of specific cancer dependencies and immune-evasion mechanisms. Here we performed in-depth mass-spectrometry-based proteogenomic analysis of 141 tumors representing all major histologies of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We identified six distinct proteome subtypes with striking differences in immune cell composition and subtype-specific expression of immune checkpoints. Unexpectedly, high neoantigen burden was linked to global hypomethylation and complex neoantigens mapped to genomic regions, such as endogenous retroviral elements and introns, in immune-cold subtypes. Further, we linked immune evasion with LAG-3 via STK11 mutation-dependent HNF1A activation and FGL1 expression. Finally, we develop a data-independent acquisition mass-spectrometry-based NSCLC subtype classification method, validate it in an independent cohort of 208 NSCLC cases and demonstrate its clinical utility by analyzing an additional cohort of 84 late-stage NSCLC biopsy samples.
CANCER
Nature.com

Spike protein multiorgan tropism suppressed by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2

While there is SARS-CoV-2 multiorgan tropism in severely infected COVID-19 patients, it's unclear if this occurs in healthy young individuals. In addition, for antibodies that target the spike protein (SP), it's unclear if these reduce SARS-CoV-2/SP multiorgan tropism equally. We used fluorescently labeled SP-NIRF to study viral behavior, using an in vivo dynamic imaging system and ex in vivo tissue analysis, in young mice. We found a SP body-wide biodistribution followed by a slow regional elimination, except for the liver, which showed an accumulation. SP uptake was highest for the lungs, and this was followed by kidney, heart and liver, but, unlike the choroid plexus, it was not detected in the brain parenchyma or CSF. Thus, the brain vascular barriers were effective in restricting the entry of SP into brain parenchyma in young healthy mice. While both anti-ACE2 and anti-SP antibodies suppressed SP biodistribution and organ uptake, anti-SP antibody was more effective. By extension, our data support the efficacy of these antibodies on SARS-CoV-2 multiorgan tropism, which could determine COVID-19 organ-specific outcomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prophage integration into CRISPR loci enables evasion of antiviral immunity in Streptococcus pyogenes

CRISPR loci are composed of short DNA repeats separated by sequences, known as spacers, that match the genomes of invaders such as phages and plasmids. Spacers are transcribed and processed to generate RNA guides used by CRISPR-associated nucleases to recognize and destroy the complementary nucleic acids of invaders. To counteract this defence, phages can produce small proteins that inhibit these nucleases, termed anti-CRISPRs (Acrs). Here we demonstrate that the Î¦AP1.1 temperate phage utilizes an alternative approach to antagonize the type II-A CRISPR response in Streptococcus pyogenes. Immediately after infection, this phage expresses a small anti-CRISPR protein, AcrIIA23, that prevents Cas9 function, allowing Î¦AP1.1 to integrate into the direct repeats of the CRISPR locus, neutralizing immunity. However, acrIIA23 is not transcribed during lysogeny and phage integration/excision cycles can result in the deletion and/or transduction of spacers, enabling a complex modulation of the type II-A CRISPR immune response. A bioinformatic search identified prophages integrated not only in the CRISPR repeats, but also the cas genes, of diverse bacterial species, suggesting that prophage disruption of the CRISPR"“cas locus is a recurrent mechanism to counteract immunity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure of HIV-1 Vpr in complex with the human nucleotide excision repair protein hHR23A

HIV-1 Vpr is a prototypic member of a large family of structurally related lentiviral virulence factors that antagonize variousÂ aspects of innate antiviral immunity. It subverts host cell DNA repair and protein degradation machineries by binding and inhibiting specific post-replication repair enzymes, linking them via the DCAF1 substrate adaptor to the Cullin 4 RING E3 ligase (CRL4DCAF1). HIV-1 Vpr also binds to the multi-domain protein hHR23A, which interacts with the nucleotide excision repair protein XPC and shuttles ubiquitinated proteins to the proteasome. Here, we report the atomic resolution structure of Vpr in complex with the C-terminal half of hHR23A, containing the XPC-binding (XPCB) and ubiquitin-associated (UBA2) domains. The XPCB and UBA2 domains bind to different sides of Vpr's 3-helix-bundle structure, with UBA2 interacting with the Î±2 and Î±3 helices of Vpr, while the XPCB domain contacts the opposite side of Vpr's Î±3 helix. The structure as well as biochemical results reveal that hHR23A and DCAF1 use overlapping binding surfaces on Vpr, even though the two proteins exhibit entirely different three-dimensional structures. Our findings show that Vpr independently targets hHR23A- and DCAF1- dependent pathways and highlight HIV-1 Vpr as a versatile module that interferes with DNA repair and protein degradation pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting BMI-1 in B cells restores effective humoral immune responses and controls chronic viral infection

Ineffective antibody-mediated responses are a key characteristic of chronic viral infection. However, our understanding of the intrinsic mechanisms that drive this dysregulation are unclear. Here, we identify that targeting the epigenetic modifier BMI-1 in mice improves humoral responses to chronic lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus. BMI-1 was upregulated by germinal center B cells in chronic viral infection, correlating with changes to the accessible chromatin landscape, compared to acute infection. B cell-intrinsic deletion of Bmi1 accelerated viral clearance, reduced splenomegaly and restored splenic architecture. Deletion of Bmi1 restored c-Myc expression in B cells, concomitant with improved quality of antibody and coupled with reduced antibody-secreting cell numbers. Specifically, BMI-1-deficiency induced antibody with increased neutralizing capacity and enhanced antibody-dependent effector function. Using a small molecule inhibitor to murine BMI-1, we could deplete antibody-secreting cells and prohibit detrimental immune complex formation in vivo. This study defines BMI-1 as a crucial immune modifier that controls antibody-mediated responses in chronic infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Trans-tail regulation-mediated suppression of cryptic transcription

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Crosstalk between post-translational modifications of histone proteins influences the regulation of chromatin structure and gene expression. Among such crosstalk pathways, the best-characterized example is H2B monoubiquitination-mediated H3K4 and H3K79 methylation, which is referred to as trans-tail regulation. Although many studies have investigated the fragmentary effects of this pathway on silencing and transcription, its ultimate contribution to transcriptional control has remained unclear. Recent advances in molecular techniques and genomics have, however, revealed that the trans-tail crosstalk is linked to a more diverse cascade of histone modifications and has various functions in cotranscriptional processes. Furthermore, H2B monoubiquitination sequentially facilitates H3K4 dimethylation and histone sumoylation, thereby providing a binding platform for recruiting Set3 complex proteins, including two histone deacetylases, to restrict cryptic transcription from gene bodies. The removal of both ubiquitin and SUMO, small ubiquitin-like modifier, modifications from histones also facilitates a change in the phosphorylation pattern of the RNA polymerase II C-terminal domain that is required for subsequent transcriptional elongation. Therefore, this review describes recent findings regarding trans-tail regulation-driven processes to elaborate on their contribution to maintaining transcriptional fidelity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nigirpexin E, a new azaphilone derivative with anti-tobacco mosaic virus activity from soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2

A new compound classified as one new azaphilone derivative, nigirpexin E (1), was obtained from the soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2, together with seven known compounds (2"“8). The structures of 1"“8 were determined by their HRESIMS, optical rotation, and NMR spectroscopic data. The absolute configuration of nigirpexin E (1) was determined on the basis of comparisons of experimental and theoretically calculated ECD spectra. Compound 3 was firstly isolated from Trichoderma. Bioactivities of the isolated compounds were assayed their anti-tobacco mosaic virus (anti-TMV) activities. The results showed that compound 1 exhibited significant inactivation effect against TMV with an inhibition rate of 67.25% (0.5"‰mg"‰mlâˆ’1), which was higher than that of positive control ribavirin (56.74%). This is the first report of the anti-TMV activity of azaphilone derivatives.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Ras inhibitor farnesylthiosalicylic acid conjugated with IR783 dye exhibits improved tumor-targeting and altered anti-breast cancer mechanisms in mice

Ras has long been viewed as a promising target for cancer therapy. Farnesylthiosalicylic acid (FTS), as the only Ras inhibitor has ever entered phase II clinical trials, has yielded disappointing results due to its strong hydrophobicity, poor tumor-targeting capacity, and low therapeutic efficiency. Thus, enhancing hydrophilicity and tumor-targeting capacity of FTS for improving its therapeutic efficacy is of great significance. In this study we conjugated FTS with a cancer-targeting small molecule dye IR783 and characterized the anticancer properties of theÂ conjugate FTS-IR783. We showed that IR783 conjugation greatly improved the hydrophilicity, tumor-targeting and therapeutic potential of FTS. After a single oral administration in Balb/c mice, the relative bioavailability of FTS-IR783 was increased by 90.7% compared with FTS. We demonstrated that organic anion transporting polypeptide (OATP) and endocytosis synergistically drove the uptake of the FTS-IR783 conjugate in breast cancer MDA-MB-231 cells, resulting in superior tumor-targeting ability of the conjugate both in vitro and in vivo. We further revealed that FTS-IR783 conjugate could bind with and directly activate AMPK rather than affecting Ras, and subsequently regulate the TSC2/mTOR signaling pathway, thus achieving 2"“10-fold increased anti-cancer therapeutic efficacy against 6 human breast cancer cell lines compared to FTS both in vivo and in vitro. Overall, our data highlights a promising approach for the modification of the anti-tumor drug FTS using IR783 and makes itÂ possible to return FTS back to the clinic with a better efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

ASB2 is a novel E3 ligase of SMAD9 required for cardiogenesis

Cardiogenesis requires the orchestrated spatiotemporal tuning of BMP signalling upon the balance between induction and counter-acting suppression of the differentiation of the cardiac tissue. SMADs are key intracellular transducers and the selective degradation of SMADs by the ubiquitin"“proteasome system is pivotal in the spatiotemporal tuning of BMP signalling. However, among three SMADs for BMP signalling, SMAD1/5/9, only the specific E3 ligase of SMAD9 remains poorly investigated. Here, we report for the first time that SMAD9, but not the other SMADs, is ubiquitylated by the E3 ligase ASB2 and targeted for proteasomal degradation. ASB2, as well as Smad9, is conserved among vertebrates. ASB2 expression was specific to the cardiac region from the very early stage of cardiac differentiation in embryogenesis of mouse. Knockdown of Asb2 in zebrafish resulted in a thinned ventricular wall and dilated ventricle, which were rescued by simultaneous knockdown of Smad9. Abundant Smad9 protein leads to dysregulated cardiac differentiation through a mechanism involving Tbx2, and the BMP signal conducted by Smad9 was downregulated under quantitative suppression of Smad9 by Asb2. Our findings demonstrate that ASB2 is the E3 ligase of SMAD9 and plays a pivotal role in cardiogenesis through regulating BMP signalling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevalence and risk factors of hypertension among college freshmen in China

Hypertension is the leading single contributor to all-cause death and disability worldwide. However, there is scarce evidence on the prevalence and risk factors of hypertension for Chinese youth. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of hypertension among Chinese college freshmen and to identify the influencing factors. We conducted a cross-sectional study of all freshmen from 2015 to 2017 at a university in Wuhan, China by physical examination and standard-structured questionnaire. The Pearson chi-square test was used to compare categorical variables. Forward stepwise logistic regression method was used in the multivariate analysis to identify independent predictors of hypertension in youth. A total of 12,849 participants were included, and the prevalence of hypertension of Chinese college freshmen was 4.3% (7.9% in men and 1.6% in women). Men had a higher risk of hypertension than women (odds ratio [OR]: 5.358, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 4.345"“6.607, P"‰<"‰0.001). Obese people were more likely to develop hypertension than those with normal body mass index (OR: 10.465, 95% CI: 8.448"“12.964, P"‰<"‰0.001). People with elevated resting heart rate (RHR) had a higher prevalence of hypertension (OR: 4.987, 95% CI: 3.641"“6.832, P"‰<"‰0.001). Staying up late (OR: 2.957, 95% CI: 2.482"“3.523, P"‰<"‰0.001), physical inactivity (OR: 4.973, 95% CI: 4.141"“5.972, P"‰<"‰0.001), living in urban district (OR: 1.864, 95% CI: 1.493"“2.329, P"‰<"‰0.001) and family history of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) (OR: 2.685, 95% CI: 2.108"“3.421, P"‰<"‰0.001) were related to higher prevalence of hypertension in youth. Male, obesity, elevated RHR, physical inactivity and family history of CVDs were identified as important risk factors of hypertension in youth. These risk factors should be given more attention when designing and implementing the interventional programs.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Ankle-brachial index and ocular diseases in a Russian population

To assess potential associations between the ankle-brachial blood pressure index (ABI) and ocular disorders. In the population-based cross-sectional Russian Ural Eye and Medical Study including 5,899 (80.5%) out of 7328 eligible participants aged 40+ years, the participants underwent a series of ocular and medical examinations including measurement of ABI. Results.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immune cell topography predicts response to PD-1 blockade in cutaneous T cell lymphoma

Cutaneous T cell lymphomas (CTCL) are rare but aggressive cancers without effective treatments. While a subset of patients derive benefit from PD-1 blockade, there is a critically unmet need for predictive biomarkers of response. Herein, we perform CODEX multiplexed tissue imaging and RNA sequencing on 70 tumor regions from 14 advanced CTCL patients enrolled in a pembrolizumab clinical trial (NCT02243579). We find no differences in the frequencies of immune or tumor cells between responders and non-responders. Instead, we identify topographical differences between effector PD-1+ CD4+ T cells, tumor cells, and immunosuppressive Tregs, from which we derive a spatial biomarker, termed the SpatialScore, that correlates strongly with pembrolizumab response in CTCL. The SpatialScore coincides with differences in the functional immune state of the tumor microenvironment, T cell function, and tumor cell-specific chemokine recruitment and is validated using a simplified, clinically accessible tissue imaging platform. Collectively, these results provide a paradigm for investigating the spatial balance of effector and suppressive T cell activity and broadly leveraging this biomarker approach to inform the clinical use of immunotherapies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Thymidylate synthase O-GlcNAcylation: a molecular mechanism of 5-FU sensitization in colorectal cancer

Alteration of O-GlcNAcylation, a dynamic posttranslational modification, is associated with tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Its role in chemotherapy response is poorly investigated. Standard treatment for colorectal cancer (CRC), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), mainly targets Thymidylate Synthase (TS). TS O-GlcNAcylation was reported but not investigated yet. We hypothesize that O-GlcNAcylation interferes with 5-FU CRC sensitivity by regulating TS. In vivo, we observed that combined 5-FU with Thiamet-G (O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitor) treatment had a synergistic inhibitory effect on grade and tumor progression. 5-FU decreased O-GlcNAcylation and, reciprocally, elevation of O-GlcNAcylation was associated with TS increase. In vitro in non-cancerous and cancerous colon cells, we showed that 5-FU impacts O-GlcNAcylation by decreasing O-GlcNAc Transferase (OGT) expression both at mRNA and protein levels. Reciprocally, OGT knockdown decreased 5-FU-induced cancer cell apoptosis by reducing TS protein level and activity. Mass spectrometry, mutagenesis and structural studies mapped O-GlcNAcylated sites on T251 and T306 residues and deciphered their role in TS proteasomal degradation. We reveal a crosstalk between O-GlcNAcylation and 5-FU metabolism in vitro and in vivo that converges to 5-FU CRC sensitization by stabilizing TS. Overall, our data propose that combining 5-FU-based chemotherapy with Thiamet-G could be a new way to enhance CRC response to 5-FU.
CANCER
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mucosal vaccination induces protection against SARS-CoV-2 in the absence of detectable neutralizing antibodies

A candidate multigenic SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on an MVA vector expressing both viral N and S proteins (MVA-S"‰+"‰N) was immunogenic, and induced T-cell responses and binding antibodies to both antigens but in the absence of detectable neutralizing antibodies. Intranasal immunization with the vaccine diminished viral loads and lung inflammation in mice after SARS-CoV-2 challenge, which correlated with the T-cell response induced by the vaccine in the lung, indicating that T-cell immunity is also likely critical for protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in addition to neutralizing antibodies.
HEALTH

