Cancer

Variant allele frequency in baseline circulating tumour DNA to measure tumour burden and to stratify outcomes in patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer: a translational objective of the Valentino study

By Paolo Manca
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), baseline circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) variant allele fraction (VAF) might serve as a surrogate of disease burden and should be evaluated in comparison with CEA and RECIST-defined sum of target lesions. Methods. In this pre-planned analysis of the VALENTINO trial, we included...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

