Women's Health

Non-anemic iron deficiency: correlations between symptoms and iron status parameters

By Julien Beatrix
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. To register all symptoms reported by non-anemic menstruating women, and examine the links between these symptoms and iron status parameters available including serum ferritin (SF) in primary care. Subjects and methods. In this cross-sectional study, we collected clinical and biological data...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Correlation between hyperglycemia and glycated albumin with retinopathy of prematurity

To determine the association between hyperglycemia, glycated albumin (GlyA) and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). Prospective study of all infants under ROP screening from March 2017 to July 2019. All demographic, clinical and laboratory data were collected. Glucose was measured at birth and every 8Â h for the first week and serum GlyA was evaluated at birth, 1st, 2nd and 4th weeks after birth. Reference range for GlyA was obtained. Univariate logistic regression was used to examine risk factors for ROP followed by multivariate regression. A total of 152 infants were included in the study. Median gestational age was 30Â weeks and median birth weight 1240Â g. Thirty-three infants (21.7%) had ROP. Hyperglycemia was present in 24 (72.7%) infants diagnosed with any ROP versus 6 (0.05%) in those without ROP. Median GlyA at birth, 1st, 2nd and 4th and respective reference ranges were 8.50% (6.00"“12.65), 8.20% (5.32"“11.67), 8.00% (5.32"“10.00) and 7.90% (5.30"“9.00) respectively. After multivariate logistic regression, hyperglycemia but not GlyA, remained a significant risk factor for ROP overpowering the other recognized risk factors (Exp (B) 28.062, 95% CI for Exp(B) 7.881"“99.924 p"‰<"‰0.001). In our cohort, hyperglycemia but not GlyA, remained a significant risk factor for ROP overpowering the other recognized risk factors.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dysregulation of iron homeostasis and methamphetamine reward behaviors in Clk1-deficient mice

Chronic administration of methamphetamine (METH) leads to physical and psychological dependence. It is generally accepted that METH exerts rewarding effects via competitive inhibition of the dopamine transporter (DAT), but the molecular mechanism of METH addiction remains largely unknown. Accumulating evidence shows that mitochondrial function is important in regulation of drug addiction. In this study,Â we investigated the role of Clk1, an essential mitochondrial hydroxylase for ubiquinone (UQ), in METH reward effects. We showed that Clk1+/âˆ’ mutation significantly suppressed METH-induced conditioned place preference (CPP), accompanied by increased expression of DAT in plasma membrane of striatum and hippocampus due to Clk1 deficiency-induced inhibition of DAT degradation without influencing de novo synthesis of DAT. Notably, significantly decreased iron content in striatum and hippocampus was evident in both Clk1+/âˆ’ mutant mice and PC12 cells with Clk1 knockdown. The decreased iron content was attributed to increased expression of iron exporter ferroportin 1 (FPN1) that was associated with elevated expression of hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (HIF-1Î±) in response to Clk1 deficiency both in vivo and in vitro. Furthermore, we showed that iron played a critical role in mediating Clk1 deficiency-induced alteration in DAT expression, presumably via upstream HIF-1Î±. Taken together, these data demonstrated that HIF-1Î±-mediated changes in iron homostasis are involved in the Clk1 deficiency-altered METH reward behaviors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Gene expression profiling in peripheral blood lymphocytes for major depression: preliminary cues from Chinese discordant sib-pair study

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-021-01665-4, published online 19 October 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in the affiliations. The South China Normal University-Panyu Central Hospital Joint Laboratory of Basic and Translational Medical Research actually belongs to the Guangzhou Panyu Central Hospital. Therefore, "Guangzhou Panyu Central Hospital" should be added to this affiliation. The corresponding author Hui Xiang is also a professor in the Joint Laboratory and in this study, and Hui Xiang is on duty as the professor in the Joint Laboratory. Therefore, the first affiliation should be added with it.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Early operative morbidity in 184 cases of anterior vertebral body tethering

Fusion is the current standard of care for AIS. Anterior vertebral body tethering (AVBT) is a motion-sparing alternative gaining interest. As a novel procedure, there is a paucity of literature on safety. Here, we report 90-day complication rates in 184 patients who underwent AVBT by a single surgeon. Patients were retrospectively reviewed. Approaches included 71 thoracic, 45 thoracolumbar, 68 double. Major complications were those requiring readmittance or reoperation, prolonged use of invasive materials such as chest tubes, or resulted in spinal cord or nerve root injury. Minor complications resolved without invasive intervention. Mean operative time and blood loss were 186.5"‰Â±"‰60.3Â min and 167.2"‰Â±"‰105.0Â ml, respectively. No patient required allogenic blood transfusion. 6 patients experienced major (3.3%), and 6 had minor complications (3.3%). Major complications included 3 chylothoracies, 2 hemothoracies, and 1 lumbar radiculopathy secondary to screw placement requiring re-operation. Minor complications included 1 patient with respiratory distress requiring supplementary oxygen, 1 superficial wound infection, 2 cases of prolonged nausea, and 1 Raynaud phenomenon. In 184 patients who underwent AVBT for AIS, major and minor complication rates were both 3.3%.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Deficiency#Washington Dc#Correlations#Lancet#Mva
nutraingredients-usa.com

Study confirms correlation between microbiome and glycemic response

US scientists have shown for the first time that an individual’s gut microbiome activity will influence their glycemic response to foods. “We set out to study postprandial glycemic response variation based on individual differences, focusing on differences in gut microbiome activity, and we were the first to accomplish this using the metatranscriptome,” ​wrote the researchers from Viome Research Institute, in the journal Diabetes Therapy.​
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ras inhibitor farnesylthiosalicylic acid conjugated with IR783 dye exhibits improved tumor-targeting and altered anti-breast cancer mechanisms in mice

Ras has long been viewed as a promising target for cancer therapy. Farnesylthiosalicylic acid (FTS), as the only Ras inhibitor has ever entered phase II clinical trials, has yielded disappointing results due to its strong hydrophobicity, poor tumor-targeting capacity, and low therapeutic efficiency. Thus, enhancing hydrophilicity and tumor-targeting capacity of FTS for improving its therapeutic efficacy is of great significance. In this study we conjugated FTS with a cancer-targeting small molecule dye IR783 and characterized the anticancer properties of theÂ conjugate FTS-IR783. We showed that IR783 conjugation greatly improved the hydrophilicity, tumor-targeting and therapeutic potential of FTS. After a single oral administration in Balb/c mice, the relative bioavailability of FTS-IR783 was increased by 90.7% compared with FTS. We demonstrated that organic anion transporting polypeptide (OATP) and endocytosis synergistically drove the uptake of the FTS-IR783 conjugate in breast cancer MDA-MB-231 cells, resulting in superior tumor-targeting ability of the conjugate both in vitro and in vivo. We further revealed that FTS-IR783 conjugate could bind with and directly activate AMPK rather than affecting Ras, and subsequently regulate the TSC2/mTOR signaling pathway, thus achieving 2"“10-fold increased anti-cancer therapeutic efficacy against 6 human breast cancer cell lines compared to FTS both in vivo and in vitro. Overall, our data highlights a promising approach for the modification of the anti-tumor drug FTS using IR783 and makes itÂ possible to return FTS back to the clinic with a better efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Prevalence and risk factors of hypertension among college freshmen in China

Hypertension is the leading single contributor to all-cause death and disability worldwide. However, there is scarce evidence on the prevalence and risk factors of hypertension for Chinese youth. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of hypertension among Chinese college freshmen and to identify the influencing factors. We conducted a cross-sectional study of all freshmen from 2015 to 2017 at a university in Wuhan, China by physical examination and standard-structured questionnaire. The Pearson chi-square test was used to compare categorical variables. Forward stepwise logistic regression method was used in the multivariate analysis to identify independent predictors of hypertension in youth. A total of 12,849 participants were included, and the prevalence of hypertension of Chinese college freshmen was 4.3% (7.9% in men and 1.6% in women). Men had a higher risk of hypertension than women (odds ratio [OR]: 5.358, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 4.345"“6.607, P"‰<"‰0.001). Obese people were more likely to develop hypertension than those with normal body mass index (OR: 10.465, 95% CI: 8.448"“12.964, P"‰<"‰0.001). People with elevated resting heart rate (RHR) had a higher prevalence of hypertension (OR: 4.987, 95% CI: 3.641"“6.832, P"‰<"‰0.001). Staying up late (OR: 2.957, 95% CI: 2.482"“3.523, P"‰<"‰0.001), physical inactivity (OR: 4.973, 95% CI: 4.141"“5.972, P"‰<"‰0.001), living in urban district (OR: 1.864, 95% CI: 1.493"“2.329, P"‰<"‰0.001) and family history of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) (OR: 2.685, 95% CI: 2.108"“3.421, P"‰<"‰0.001) were related to higher prevalence of hypertension in youth. Male, obesity, elevated RHR, physical inactivity and family history of CVDs were identified as important risk factors of hypertension in youth. These risk factors should be given more attention when designing and implementing the interventional programs.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Trajectories of performance change indicate multiple dissociable links between working memory and fluid intelligence

Many areas of psychology assume that performance on tasks of interest is stable through time. Here, using time-sensitive modeling of working memory task performance, we show not only was this assumption incorrect, but that certain components of the performance trajectory (e.g., final task performance; rate of change) were independently predictive of fluid intelligence. This fact has clear implications for theoretical frameworks linking working memory and fluid intelligence, and beyond.
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Gold Could Be The Unexpected Secret Weapon We Need Against Antibiotic Resistance

Filling a germ's pockets with gold could be a handy way to end an infection. Frustratingly, scientists have struggled to turn this nugget of knowledge into a practical antimicrobial therapy. Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Fudan University in China, and the University of Leeds in the UK, recently joined forces to repackage gold nanoclusters to make them more appealing to bacteria and less damaging to our own bodies. By weaving the gold into two molecules with contrasting levels of electrostatic stickiness, the team built a particle that has the potential to punch holes in the defenses of...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for "Deadly" Cancer

Determining who is at a genetically higher risk cancer is a tricky business; only a few cancers have a strong genetic link. Knowing more about who is predisposed may increase early detection of cancer. Recently, researchers have found that one blood type is associated with a higher risk of two particularly deadly types of cancer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH

