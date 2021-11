While the Pioneer Woman (a.k.a. Ree Drummond) has made a career out of sharing her "down-home" life on the ranch and she is certainly a fan of hearty All-American cooking, her culinary repertoire is broader than you might think. One of the signature dishes at her restaurant, Mercantile, is a dish she says is a favorite of hers: crispy duck leg confit. One thing we love about the recipes she publishes on her website, however, is that she manages to make just about any dish, no matter how fancy, seem like it's the kind of thing any halfway decent home cook could attempt without undue fuss. One such dish is her pork chops with garlic and wine, which her website describes as "Pan-fried pork chops with an unbelievably delicious pan sauce and whole garlic cloves."

