Thermal Imaging Sensors for Fever Detection

By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many applications in electronics that promise to make our lives more comfortable and safer. Thermal imaging cameras are increasingly seen to hold such promise, particularly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The rapid global spread of the virus presented an unprecedented challenge to public health, food...

Engineer Live

Thermal imaging cameras case study

High Pressure Water Descaling pilot facility in steel manufacturing makes use of Micro-Epsilon thermal imaging cameras. Tata Steel is using a thermoIMAGER TIM M-1 thermal imaging camera from Micro-Epsilon with a short 1µm wavelength, as well as a thermoIMAGER TIM 400T 1500 long wavelength thermal imaging camera, to measure surface temperature before and after descaling to assess descalability and heat loss based on nozzle pressure/flow and descaling speed.
ELECTRONICS
automationworld.com

Industrial Imaging for Air Leak Detection

Fluke Corp.'s Aaron Woody details the company's ii900 Sonic Industrial Imager at Rockwell Automation Fair 2021. It uses acoustic imaging technology to detect compressed air leaks.
ELECTRONICS
techxplore.com

Development of an artificial intelligence model for detecting and analyzing objects in various images

In line with the recent trend in remarkable advancement and performance improvement in deep learning, which is a subfield of artificial intelligence, there has been active research and applications in this field. In particular, there has been an increasing demand for industrial applications, and areal images of a wide range of areas have been acquired. However, in these aerial images, the domains that represent image features differ depending on the time the images are taken, as well as the location and characteristics of the city where the images are taken. When aerial images have different domains in respective cases, it will be more difficult to use the images to detect specific objects or predict individual images in photos that integrate a variety of aerial images each with a different domain.
SOFTWARE
Physics World

Wearable sensors could detect respiratory infections before symptom onset

In the not too distant future, wearable biometric sensors may be able to detect the early stages of acute viral respiratory infections in people before they develop any symptoms. Such non-invasive devices could be used for infection screening to help limit community spread of airborne viruses. If a biometric sensor could also predict the severity of infection, a person could also receive faster and potentially better medical treatment.
HEALTH
#Fever#Image Sensor#Temperature Measurement#Imaging Technology#Innovation#Microelectromechanical#Mems#Lwir
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Gold Could Be The Unexpected Secret Weapon We Need Against Antibiotic Resistance

Filling a germ's pockets with gold could be a handy way to end an infection. Frustratingly, scientists have struggled to turn this nugget of knowledge into a practical antimicrobial therapy. Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Fudan University in China, and the University of Leeds in the UK, recently joined forces to repackage gold nanoclusters to make them more appealing to bacteria and less damaging to our own bodies. By weaving the gold into two molecules with contrasting levels of electrostatic stickiness, the team built a particle that has the potential to punch holes in the defenses of...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
SCIENCE

