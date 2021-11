Our boys in blue in Whitesboro may have just saved Christmas for all of Central New York. When you've got termites in your smile, and all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile, you may be a Grinch. Well, the Grinch was trying to ruin Christmas for Whitesboro and all of Central New York at the recent tree lighting. That's when the Whitesboro Police Department stepped in with quick action:

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO