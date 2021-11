The upcoming UFC 270 is headlined by the heavyweight championship clash between former training partners Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou, who used to spar together at MMA Factory in Paris before Ngannou relocated his training to the United States in 2018. In the meantime, both men captured the UFC heavyweight belt in dominant performances as Ngannou put Stipe Miocic away with his knockout power at UFC 260, and Gane became the interim titleholder after stopping Derrick Lewis with punches at UFC 265. The pair crossed paths backstage at UFC 268 earlier this month. At that time, “The Predator” passed by Gane, MMA Factory head coach Fernand Lopez and Nassourdine Imavov, another former teammate who had won his fight earlier that night, without greeting or even acknowledgement.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO