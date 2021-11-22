ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Several states attempting to close regulatory gap exposed by AltEn

By CHRIS DUNKER Lincoln Journal Star
After environmental regulators learned that AltEn was using pesticide treated seed to make ethanol, producing highly contaminated waste products in the process, they also learned there was little they could do about it. Emails obtained from the Environmental Protection Agency through a Freedom of Information Act request shed further...

