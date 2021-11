Elmont business owners are of two minds about how the opening of UBS Arena, the new home of the New York Islanders, will impact them. Some have already seen big benefits during construction of the $1.1 billion project, others are dubious that spectators will venture away from the parking lot to spend money in the community. Still, most are hopeful that jobs will come to their neighbors and prosperity will trickle down.

ELMONT, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO