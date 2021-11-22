ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead official says village's water supply is safe to drink

By CHRIS DUNKER Lincoln Journal Star
 7 days ago
MEAD -- Even before the potential for groundwater contamination originating at AltEn was discovered, Mead officials made an investment to overhaul the village's aging infrastructure. Two new groundwater wells, a new water tower, and a state-of-the-art filtration system totaling $3 million went into operation in the last few years,...

