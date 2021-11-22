Catastrophe Insurance Market size to grow at 5% CAGR | Market Research Insights highlight pricing and valuation strategies of catastrophe bonds as key driver | Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Catastrophe Insurance Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2016-2024" has been added to Technavio's offering. The report features AIG, Allianz, and AXA among others as dominant players in the market. The market witnessed a CAGR growth of over 5% during the forecast...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0