Catastrophe Insurance Market size to grow at 5% CAGR | Market Research Insights highlight pricing and valuation strategies of catastrophe bonds as key driver | Technavio

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Catastrophe Insurance Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2016-2024" has been added to Technavio's offering. The report features AIG, Allianz, and AXA among others as dominant players in the market. The market witnessed a CAGR growth of over 5% during the forecast...

www.ontownmedia.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cold Storage Market Size to grow by USD 31.97 bn | Americold Realty Trust and Interstate Cold Storage Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold storage market size is expected to increase by USD 31.97 bn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.79%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This exclusive report describes market scenarios, estimates, and customer behavior. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen products, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 336.90 bn Growth in Railroad Market Size | Increasing Investments in Railroad Transportation to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The railroad market is expected to witness the emergence of BNSF Railway Co. and Canadian National Railway Co. as some of the key vendors. The market size is expected to increase by USD 336.90 bn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.14%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The report offers an in-depth analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
TRAFFIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hybrid Fabric Market Size to Grow by USD 227.95 mn | Rise in Demand for Hybrid Fabrics in Sports and Recreation and Wind Energy Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid fabric market is expected to grow by USD 227.95 mn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.78%, according to Technavio. The report offers a thorough analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. Request...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fire Protection System Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.58 % by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Carrier Global Corp., Gentex Corp. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fire protection system market size is set to grow by USD 12.66 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.58% according to the latest report by Technavio. Carrier Global Corp., Gentex Corp., Halma Plc, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Minimax Viking GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, SECURITAS AG, and Siemens AG are some of the major participants in the fire protection system market.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 324.15 million growth in Sand Blasting Machine Market | Evolving Opportunities with Airblast BV & Burwell Technologies | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sand blasting machine market is expected to grow by USD 324.15 million from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the sand blasting machine market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.28%. Airblast BV, Burwell Technologies, Clemco Industries Corp., Empire Abrasive Equipment, Graco Inc., Kramer Industries Inc., Midwest Finishing Systems Inc., Sintokogio Ltd., torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, and Vixen Surface Treatments Ltd. are some of the major participants of the sand blasting machine market.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Superfoods Market Size to grow by USD 115.62 bn |Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The superfoods market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.83%, with an incremental growth of USD 115.62 bn from 2020 to 2025. This report by Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

11.84% CAGR in Antibacterial Coatings for Medical Device Market | Akzo Nobel NV and AST Products Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The antibacterial coatings for medical device market size is expected to increase by USD 584.96 mn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.84%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The antibacterial coatings for medical device market is segmented by device (durable devices and single-use devices) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Medical Biosensors Market to Record a CAGR of more than 8% | Bayer and Abbott Laboratories Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical biosensors market forecast research report by Technavio infers that the shift toward home testing is driving this market's growth. To read additional information about the market, Read FREE sample report. The global medical biosensors market is expected to grow steadily...
Las Vegas Herald

The Automotive Air Purifier market to Reach USD 3,175.3 Million Billion Market By 2027: Growing at 16.6% CAGR - Read Market Research

Automotive Air Purifier Market to witnessed good recovery in growth and projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights - outlining the key outcomes of the Automotive Air Purifier market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are Sharp, Ecomventures, Incen, Mann+Hummel, Freudenberg, Yadu, Mahle, Toyota Boshoku, Diamond Air Purifier, 3M, Xiaomi, Guangzhou Olansi Healthcare, Bosch, Eureka Forbes, Oransi, Denso, Philips, Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology, Panasonic, Honeywell.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market size to grow by USD 1.66 Bn | Driven by incorporation of 3D modeling in real-time asset management | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant asset management (PAM) market size is expected to grow by USD 1.66 billion from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the plant asset management (PAM) market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

3.18% CAGR in Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market by 2025|Artsana Spa and Baby Brezza among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market size is expected to increase by USD 18.50 mn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.18%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market is segmented by product (baby bottle sterilizers and baby bottle warmers), end-user (residential and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Gaming Market Size to grow by USD 125.65 billion | Integration of Blockchain Technology as Key Driver |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Gaming Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth rate of 10.41% at an accelerating CAGR of 12% between 2020 and 2025. Revenue Generating Segment. The gaming market share growth by the casual gaming segment will be significant...
CELL PHONES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Power Tool Accessories Market size to grow by USD 373.87 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight the Increase in the Sales of Passenger Cars as Key Driver | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Power Tool Accessories Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2020-2024", the market witnessed a YOY growth rate of 3.80% in 2020 at an accelerating CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2024. The report is segmented by end-user (professional and consumer) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
MARKETS
martechseries.com

At 44.8% CAGR, Metaverse Market Size to hit USD 596.47 Billion by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

Brandessence Market Research has published a new report title ” Metaverse Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware {Display, Extended Reality (XR)Hardware, AR/VR Headsets}, Software {Asset Creation Tools, Programming Engines}), By Type (Desktop, Mobile), By Offerings (Virtual Platforms, Avatars, Asset Marketplaces, Financial Services), By Technology (Blockchain, Virtual Reality (AR) & Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR)), By Application (Online Shopping, Gaming, Social Media, Content Creation, Conferences, Others), By End-User (Education, Fashion, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense, Other) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2027″
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Third-Party Banking Software Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Third-Party Banking Software Market research report by Technavio infers that the growing use of digital payment solutions is driving this market's growth. Resulting in a market growth of USD 3.04 billion from 2020 to 2025,. For More additional information about the...
MARKETS
