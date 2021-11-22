Catastrophe Insurance Market size to grow at 5% CAGR | Market Research Insights highlight pricing and valuation strategies of catastrophe bonds as key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market size is expected to increase by USD 18.50 mn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.18%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market is segmented by product (baby bottle sterilizers and baby bottle warmers), end-user (residential and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO