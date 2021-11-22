Animoca Brands raises $5M for NFT marketplace, Quidd

The Raine Group and Premji Invest co-led this round, with previous backers General Catalyst, Victory Park Capital and Khosla Ventures also participating. Heyday competes against a large field of startups also raising huge amounts of money to follow their own Amazon marketplace roll-up strategies. Other big names out of the U.S. include Thrasio (which picked up a cool $1 billion in October) and Perch ($775 million in May). Heyday has been moving at a fast clip to keep up since being founded in 2020. This latest round comes on the heels of a $70 million Series B that was raised only in May of this year, with the total capital raised by Heyday at $800 million, a mix of equity and debt (Heyday did not specify the proportions of equity and debt in this latest Series C).

