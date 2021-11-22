Animoca Brands raises $5M for NFT marketplace, Quidd

Talon, the Hong Kong headquartered competitive gaming, entertainment and culture brand, announced that it has secured US$5M in equity capital in its Series A financing round. The raise was led by leading digital entertainment, blockchain and gamification company Animoca Brands, which participated in Talon’s seed round investment in 2018, and other investors including Hana Digital Transformation Fund and HZL Capital. Amongst the new investors joining Talon include AK Partners, Token Bay Capital, Foxmont Capital Partners, Arete Capital Asia, BlackPine, Yieldly, PAC Capital amongst other family offices.
