Business

Animoca Brands raises $5M for NFT marketplace, Quidd

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuidd, a marketplace for digital collectibles and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has raised a total of $5 million in private pre-sales and an initial DEX offering (IDO). El Salvador plans first...

www.investing.com

bitcoin.com

Play-to-Earn Gaming Guild Raises $18 Million in Funding Round Led by Animoca Brands

A play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain gaming guild has raised $18 million in a Series A financing round according to an announcement on Wednesday. Avocado Guild detailed that the firm raised the funds from investors such as Animoca Brands, Goldentree Asset Management, Three Arrows Capital, and Solana Ventures. P2E Organization Avocado Guild...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Partners With Adobe

The largest decentralized NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has partnered with multinational software company Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE). What Happened: In a Nov. 20 update, OpenSea revealed it had integrated Adobe in order to make “digital provenance easier to track.”. The new feature dubbed “Content Credentials” will give OpenSea users the ability to...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Rarible Adds Messenger Feature to Ethereum NFT Marketplace

NFT marketplace Rarible has launched a messaging service that lets users communicate via their wallet addresses. Rarible plans to eventually expand the service outside of the marketplace to be a standalone web3 communication tool. Amid growing demand for NFTs, including nearly $10.7 billion worth of trading volume in Q3, the...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Uply Media, Inc Launches Beta Testing For Decentralized NFT Platform Marketplace

Introducing DigitalArt.Crypto is the world’s first Blockchain Website NFT collectibles marketplace. Uply Media, Inc is a leading company creating Blockchain Websites NFTs. announced their Beta testing launch for DigitalArt.Crypto, a decentralized NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) platform marketplace. This is the world’s first Blockchain Website NFT collectibles platform marketplace that is totally...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Talon Closes US$5MN Series A Round Led By Animoca Brands

Talon, the Hong Kong headquartered competitive gaming, entertainment and culture brand, announced that it has secured US$5M in equity capital in its Series A financing round. The raise was led by leading digital entertainment, blockchain and gamification company Animoca Brands, which participated in Talon’s seed round investment in 2018, and other investors including Hana Digital Transformation Fund and HZL Capital. Amongst the new investors joining Talon include AK Partners, Token Bay Capital, Foxmont Capital Partners, Arete Capital Asia, BlackPine, Yieldly, PAC Capital amongst other family offices.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Arvalex Protocol Launch the First AMM and NFT Marketplace on Avalanche Blockchain

Arvalex is an Avalanche-based protocol for NFT trading, Services exchange built on AMM Protocol. Arvalex Protocol has announced its public launch on Avalanche Blockchain Network. The Metaverse token $AVRL, which prides itself on being the next generation of protocol “built to enhance ease of commerce and other related transaction in the metaverse,” is powered by and built on the Avalanche Blockchain.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: Is OpenSea an undervalued NFT marketplace?

Without a doubt, 2021 has been a momentous year for nonfungible tokens (NFT). The nascent market has seen unprecedented growth as sales volume from January to date nears $10 billion — a 14,500% surge from 2020. The NFT marketplace OpenSea is responsible for processing a great chunk of that. OpenSea...
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Cymbio raises $20M to help ecommerce brands manage marketplaces with automation

Cymbio, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based startup providing a marketplace automation platform, today announced that it raised $20 million in series B financing led by Corner Ventures with participation from Udi Angel, Vertex Ventures, and Yuval Tal and other individual angel investors. The round brings the company’s total raised to $30 million at a “nine-figures” valuation, which CEO Roy Avidor says will be put toward launching new and enhancing existing products.
RETAIL
investing.com

Animoca Brands unveils plans for K-pop NFT metaverse

Nonfungible tokens (NFT) continue to disrupt the mainstream entertainment industries, with NFT gaming firm Animoca Brands partnering with South Korean record label, talent agency and music production company Cube Entertainment to build a “K-pop music metaverse.”. Announced on Monday, the partnership will see Animoca and Cube work together to create...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Heyday raises $555M to buy up and scale more D2C brands in the Amazon marketplace universe

The Raine Group and Premji Invest co-led this round, with previous backers General Catalyst, Victory Park Capital and Khosla Ventures also participating. Heyday competes against a large field of startups also raising huge amounts of money to follow their own Amazon marketplace roll-up strategies. Other big names out of the U.S. include Thrasio (which picked up a cool $1 billion in October) and Perch ($775 million in May). Heyday has been moving at a fast clip to keep up since being founded in 2020. This latest round comes on the heels of a $70 million Series B that was raised only in May of this year, with the total capital raised by Heyday at $800 million, a mix of equity and debt (Heyday did not specify the proportions of equity and debt in this latest Series C).
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

NFTfi , an NFT Marketplace for Collateralized Loans, Raises $5 Million

a marketplace for non-fungible token (NFT) collateralized loans, says it has raised a $5 million Series A funding round. According to NFTfi, the round was led by 1kx, an early-stage crypto fund and will allow NFTfi to grow its operations, marketing, and product development teams to keep up with fast-growing demand. Additional investors include Sound Ventures, Maven 11, Scalar Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and others.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Animoca Brands to launch a K-Pop NFT metaverse through a joint venture deal

Animoca Brands has partnered with Cube Entertainment to launch the K-Pop music metaverse. The NFTs launched under this partnership will include artist images, album art, digital sounds and more. Animoca Brands is one of the firms that have invested heavily in the NFT sector. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have made incredible...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Animoca Brands Will Partner Cube Entertainment to Build K-Pop Music Metaverse

Animoca Brands Will Partner Cube Entertainment to Build K-Pop Music Metaverse. Animoca Brands will partner with Cube Entertainment in the coming days. Both parties will work together to build a K-pop music metaverse on Cube’s roster. Also, Animoca and Cube team up to create multimedia NFTs for popular actors and...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Rider 2 Investment Capital Corp (MERG)

As of November 22, 2021, Rider 2 Investment Capital Corp. was acquired by D Block Discoveries Inc., in a reverse merger transaction. Rider 2 Investment Capital Corp. intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete the qualifying transaction. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Top 5 NFT Play-to-Earn Marketplaces to Follow in 2022

Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, as a business model, lets gamers earn rewards (often in the form of crypto) for playing games. NFT P2E games offer the same opportunity for gamers to earn rewards while leveraging the benefits of NFTs. HeliconNFT is for gamers, developers and creators. Ulti Arena is an NFT marketplace designed for developers, gamers, freelancers, and professionals. AirNFT network allows developers to mint NFT assets for less than $1,000.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

NFT Marketplace nOFTEN Partners With FashionTV To Inspire Audiences With Premium Fashion Content

Strategic Alliance with FTV leverages highly desired clip-based fashion content and the world of blockchain. Digital artists in the growing metaverse of NFTs are finding it easy to share their raw vibe and artistry in a world without limitations. Seizing on this trend, nOFTEN, the world’s leading Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace for artists & celebrities, and FashionTV (FTV), the international fashion and lifestyle television channel, have announced a strategic alliance embracing the most comprehensive NFTs from the fashion world.
BEAUTY & FASHION
investing.com

CoinLoan Launches Crypto Card to Store Digital Assets and Spend Them Worldwide

CoinLoan announced the launch of its crypto card, powered by the Visa (NYSE:V) network, which offers suitable financing options to its clients. The card is linked to the CoinLoan digital wallet and allows storing, swapping, and spending fiat and crypto assets worldwide, accessing transaction history, and tracking expenses. The card has virtual and plastic variations and supports Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Pay and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay.
CREDITS & LOANS
bitcoinist.com

Introducing Artrade, the Gasless NFT Social Media & Marketplace Platform

Last year, the DeFi summer led crypto adoption to mainstream attracting bigger players into the sector, this year, the massive adoption of a non-fungible token (NFTs) is the hot cake on everyone’s menu, both crypto enthusiast and non-crypto enthusiast. NFTs which started as a small sector within the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry have witnessed explosive growth, rarely found in any industry sector.
INTERNET
investing.com

Animoca to repay users 265 ETH stolen in fake NFT drop Discord hack

Hong Kong-based gaming and venture capital company Animoca Brands and subsidiary Blowfish Studios have promised users that they will repay 265 Ether (ETH) or $1.1 million stolen in a fraudulent nonfungible token (NFT) sale on Discord. The fraudulent minting event occurred at approximately 3 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

