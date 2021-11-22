ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

After slow starts, some Asian vaccination rates now soaring

By DAVID RISING, SOPHENG CHEANG - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — After slow starts, vaccination campaigns in several countries in the Asia-Pacific region now boast inoculation rates...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

The New Covid ‘Omicron’ Variant Has the Globe Freaking Out

Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines. The emergence of the omicron variant has led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions and roiled global markets. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying he would “not be surprised” if the variant is already in the United States and that we should...
WORLD
Reuters

Namibia to start destroying expired vaccines due to slow uptake

WINDHOEK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Namibia has warned that more than 268,000 doses of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccines are at risk of being destroyed, some as early as next week, due to a slow uptake by citizens. Ben Nangombe, executive director in the health ministry, told Reuters...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Tolls#Asian#Ap
wcn247.com

Omicron brings COVID-19 vaccine inequity 'home to roost'

LONDON (AP) — The emergence of the new omicron variant and the world’s desperate and likely futile attempts to keep it at bay are reminders of what scientists have warned for months: The coronavirus will thrive as long as vast parts of the world lack vaccines. The hoarding of limited COVID-19 shots by rich countries has created virtual vaccine deserts. That threatens to prolong the pandemic for everyone. That’s because the more the disease spreads among unvaccinated populations, the more possibilities it has to mutate and potentially become more dangerous. Perhaps nowhere is the inequality more evident than in Africa, where under 7% of the population is vaccinated. South African scientists identified the new omicron variant. Researchers are now rushing to learn more about it.
WORLD
AFP

G7 urges 'urgent action' on Omicron, as WHO warns on new variant

G7 health ministers on Monday called for "urgent action" to combat the highly transmissible new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading across the world as the WHO warned of potentially "severe" consequences. Australia and Japan led the growing list of countries imposing fresh travel restrictions or slamming shut their borders as the new strain, first identified last week in southern Africa, spreads rapidly to Europe, Asia and North America. While no deaths have yet been reported from Omicron, and it remains unclear how infectious and how resistant the strain may prove to vaccines, its emergence underscores how besieged the world remains by Covid-19, nearly two years after the first cases were recorded. Many governments, particularly in western Europe, had already struggled with rapid rises in cases and have reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews or lockdowns -- leaving businesses fearing another grim Christmas.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFOR

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand the variant to impose flight bans and other travel restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

New Covid variant shuts borders across the globe

A new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spread across the globe on Sunday, shutting borders, renewing curbs, and sparking fears for the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic. - 'Very dangerous' - Israel announced some of the strictest curbs, closing the borders to all foreigners -- just four weeks after reopening to tourists following a prolonged closure due to Covid.
WORLD
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy