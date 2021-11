Austin 4 @ North Iowa 1 – It was the Austin offense that put together a three-goal run to give the Bruins the 4-1 advantage over Central division leading North Iowa. Jack Malinski, Braidan Simmons-Fischer, and Carson Riddle gave Austin three consecutive tallies before the close of the second period. Carter Rapalje netted the lone North Iowa goal for his fifteenth of the season off the pass from Logan Dombrowsky and Sean Vlasich after 22 seconds of play in the final frame. Carson Riddle closed out the game as he lit the lamp for the Bruins just 1:32 later. Klayton Knapp made 27 saves from the crease in the Austin victory. On the other end of the ice, North Iowa goalie Hunter Garvey skated away with the loss after going 24 for 28.

