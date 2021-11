Welcome to the "Hotel Omicron" in the Netherlands, where a couple of quarantine fugitives have just discovered that you can check out any time you like, but you can't leave. There is little outward sign that the boxy, concrete Ramada hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport is home to the world's biggest confirmed cluster of cases of the new Omicron variant. The clientele is usually passengers whose flights are late or conference attendees, says Dicky, an experienced local taxi driver who also dubs it the "Coronahotel". No police presence is visible in front of the hotel, and the only sign of any security are two guards who politely ask journalists to stop filming, without success.

