African nations mend and make do as China tightens Belt and Road

At the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda meeting in January 2021, China’s President Xi Jinping arrived with a bold message: “let the torch of multilateralism light up humanity's way forward.” At first glance, Xi’s message seems like a common and benign signal of a state’s willingness to cooperate at the international level. In light of China’s crystalizing and expansive grand strategy, however, it becomes clear that Xi’s eyes are set on the transformation of the present international integration system. In his speech, Xi asserted that China will lead global efforts to promote “peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation,” and that “the world will not go back to what it was in the past.” In essence, Xi imagines an alternative egalitarian future contrary to what he sees as today’s hegemonic Western power—Xi is proposing a novel, multilateral approach to global issues. Is Xi’s speech lofty rhetoric, or is it backed by the capacity to achieve his ends? China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) may give Xi the weight that his words beg for. What does this mean for the future of the present international integration system?

