African nations mend and make do as China tightens Belt and Road

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Deep in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley, members of the National Youth Service tirelessly swing machetes to clear dense shrubs obscuring railway tracks more than a century old. It’s a distinctly low-tech phase for China’s Belt and Road drive in Africa to create the trade highways of...

Related
omahanews.net

Two more nations sign up to China's New Silk Road initiative

Eritrea and Guinea-Bissau have announced plans to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), actively promoted by Beijing. The two nations have reportedly signed a formal agreement with China ahead of a key regional forum. The ambitious multi-trillion-dollar BRI, also known as the New Silk Road, was announced by President...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese Foreign Minister says Russia, India, China demonstrates genuine multilateralism

Beijing [China], November 26 (ANI): India, China and Russia- the RIC Grouping-- showcase genuine multilateralism in the context of world relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Yi said, "China will work with Russia and India acting in the spirit of openness,...
INDIA
realcleardefense.com

What To Do About China?

In a recent article, John J. Mearsheimer traced America’s post-Cold War policy of engagement with China and the goals the U.S. hoped to achieve:. “Washington promoted investment in China and welcomed the country into the global trading system, thinking it would become a peace-loving democracy and a responsible stakeholder in a U.S.-led international order."[1]
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

China demands Lithuania mend rift over Taiwan relations

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday demanded Lithuania end its newly enhanced relationship with Taiwan that has already prompted Beijing to downgrade diplomatic ties from the ambassadorial level with the EU-member nation. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Lithuania should “immediately put right its mistake” of allowing the self-governing island...
CHINA
Person
Akinwumi Adesina
Person
Xi Jinping
#African Nations#Sovereign Debt#Bank Of China#African Countries#Traffic Accident#Reuters#British#Chinese#Columbia University#Shutdown#Bri
Traffic
Uganda
Uganda
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Place
Beijing, CN
World
Malaysia
Malaysia
Traffic Accidents
China
China
odi.org

The evolution of China’s lending practices on the Belt and Road

This emerging analysis sheds light on how China’s economic statecraft in the early phase of its globalisation influenced lending practices, and how these processes and institutional constraints for Chinese lenders have shaped contract design. It also draws out implications for how contracts are implemented and enforced, with an emphasis on the institutional and relational context in which these contracts exist.
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

What Does the Belt and Road Initiative Mean for the Future of the International Integration System?

At the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda meeting in January 2021, China’s President Xi Jinping arrived with a bold message: “let the torch of multilateralism light up humanity's way forward.” At first glance, Xi’s message seems like a common and benign signal of a state’s willingness to cooperate at the international level. In light of China’s crystalizing and expansive grand strategy, however, it becomes clear that Xi’s eyes are set on the transformation of the present international integration system. In his speech, Xi asserted that China will lead global efforts to promote “peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation,” and that “the world will not go back to what it was in the past.” In essence, Xi imagines an alternative egalitarian future contrary to what he sees as today’s hegemonic Western power—Xi is proposing a novel, multilateral approach to global issues. Is Xi’s speech lofty rhetoric, or is it backed by the capacity to achieve his ends? China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) may give Xi the weight that his words beg for. What does this mean for the future of the present international integration system?
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

8 Chinese firms blacklisted in US over national security reasons

Tension between Beijing and Washington continues as the US government on Wednesday reportedly put several Chinese firms in its trade blacklist. The US stated that these companies were aiding to develop the Chinese military’s quantum computing efforts, according to Reuters. As many as eight China-based technology companies were added in...
FOREIGN POLICY
tucsonpost.com

Guinea-Bissau joins Belt and Road Initiative

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Guinea-Bissau have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), making the African nation the latest member of BRI, according to the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner. The MOU was signed on Nov. 22...
CHINA
whbl.com

Hungary to tighten controls on air travel from seven African countries

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary will impose restrictions on travellers from Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, the government said on Saturday after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa. Hungary said it was joining a European Union move to curb air travel from southern Africa...
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
