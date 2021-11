DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has encouraged the public to get the Covid-19 vaccination after receiving his booster jab.Sir Jeffrey received his booster at the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of Belfast as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended it is offered to all over-18s.Currently only those over the age of 40 and those with underlying health conditions in Northern Ireland are eligible to take up the booster jab six months after their second dose of the vaccine.Sir Jeffrey said all those who are eligible should take it.“The emergence of the Omicron variant reminds us of the threat...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO