S&P 500 Forecast: Quiet Friday

dailyforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 went back and forth on Friday, essentially going nowhere. This suggests that perhaps we are going to continue to take a little bit of a breather at the moment, but that is not necessarily a bad thing considering just how strong this move to the upside had been....

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Plunges in Low Volume Trading

The S&P 500 fell hard on Friday as we received news that a new variant of coronavirus has hit South Africa. There are concerns about further lockdowns, but quite frankly I think we jumped the gun, and the selloff has been a bit much. Part of what we are looking at is a market that has very little in the way of volume, so it does make sense that we would see an overreaction. After all, Thursday was Thanksgiving, and Friday was a day that most traders probably took off.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

S&P 500 Bounces From Friday's Sell-Off, But New Variant Concerns Linger

Stocks bounced on Monday from Friday's big sell-off, but investors still fretted what the new omicron Covid variant would mean for the economy. The bounce was led by tech stocks, while travel-related names and shares linked to the economy remained under pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 240...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Unravels with Other Markets

Bitcoin fell apart on Friday, as markets around the world got hammered due to the news coming out of South Africa. It appears that there is a new variant of the coronavirus that health officials are concerned about, so anything that was risk-related got sold off during the day. Quite frankly, this is probably a buying opportunity, but you need to pay attention to the fact that this market could drop another couple thousand dollars in the blink of an eye.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Forms Massive Hammer

The British pound fell hard on Friday but then turned around to show signs of life again. We ended up forming a hammer, which is a bullish sign, but we still are well below significant previous support. With this in mind, I think we will get a little bit of a bounce, followed by some selling pressure. It will be very interesting to see what happens at the 1.34 handle, which is a significant area of shorting.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Plunges Heading into Weekend

The NASDAQ 100 fell rather hard on Friday in what were limited trading hours. Most of this has to do with the world freaking out about the coronavirus variant being discovered in South Africa, but at this point in time any selloff like this is probably going to be a nice buying opportunity as we have the “Santa Claus rally” this time year, when money managers go chasing returns. After all, they have to report to their clients at the end of the year whether they made money or not, so anybody who is currently running lower than their benchmarks will have to do everything they can to make that up.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Crashes into 200-Day EMA

The FTSE 100 crashed on Friday as traders ran for cover due to the coronavirus variant news coming out of South Africa. There are concerns about further lockdowns, and this had people selling anything that they had a profit in. This was in order to cover a lot of negative positions, so it is a scenario in which we may see this market turn around, but we need to see a turnaround in risk appetite, and perhaps good news about the virus.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Shoots Higher Against CAD

The US dollar rallied significantly on Friday in a major “risk off” move. But the US dollar sold off against some currencies due to interest rates falling as traders jumped into the 10-year note. However, the Canadian dollar is also highly correlated to the oil market, which of course got absolutely crushed.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/ZAR Forecast: Friday’s Omicron Overshoot Sees Rand Open Higher

Last night, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation outlining the new variant and its possible ramifications should citizens not take necessary precautions. He went on to express his displeasure towards countries that have executed the aforementioned travel bans which went against prior G20 discussions (according to the president). Travel will severely curtail the already struggling tourism sector and could take a toll on the rand should it remain until year end.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Most Nasdaq stocks are falling despite big market bounce

The Nasdaq Composite is enjoying a big bounce Monday, almost enough to erase the previous sessions drubbing, but most of the exchange's components are actually losing ground. The index shot up 2.1% in afternoon trading, but the number of declining stocks on the Nasdaq outnumbered advancers 2,157 to 2,151. Meanwhile, the volume of advancing stocks made up 58.6% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The breadth data compares with the overwhelming bearish reading on Friday, when the Nasdaq dropped 2.2% as decliners dominated advances 3,646 to 930. The NYSE was a little more bullish on Monday, as advancers topped declines 1,988 to 1,244 and advancing volume made up 54.9% of total volume, as the S&P 500 gained 1.6% after dropping 2.3% on Friday.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Jumps as Investors Swoop Into Tech Following Friday's Rout

Investing.com – The S&P 500 climbed Monday, shrugging off lingering worries about the impact of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant as investors piled into beaten down tech stocks following a rout last week. The S&P 500 rose 1.51%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.81%, or 282 points, the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/INR Forecast: December 2021

The US dollar has enjoyed a relatively large move to the upside against multiple currencies for the last couple of months. It has been no different againts the Indian rupee, as emerging markets in general have struggled. With concerns about increasing coronavirus figures, global growth slowing down, and simple inflation, the US dollar has been what most people have been willing to bet on.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Monthly Forex Forecast

Who said technical analysis forecasts should be complicated or overwhelming? Our monthly Forex technical analysis forecasts are written by pro traders and experienced market analysts to ensure that you are well equipped in the Forex trading niche. The best part is that our technical analysis caters to all traders, irrespective of the skill level. You can rest assured that our Forex articles are written in the simplest of ways, breaking down complex concepts for your convenience.
MARKETS
Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Continues to Slump

The Australian dollar continues to slump against the US dollar, even though the Thanksgiving holiday in the US should have given it a little bit of a reprieve. At this point, the Australian dollar looks very broken, but it is obvious that we are oversold at the moment. Nonetheless, these trends can last longer than you expect, so I am not willing to jump in and start buying in order to “catch a falling knife.” Rallies will more than likely continue to be sold into, especially near the previous trendline. Any signs of exhaustion near that trendline would have me short of this market, as it should show signs of continuation. Even if we break above there, then the 50 day EMA comes into the picture.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Pulls Back Against Northern Counterpart

The US dollar has initially rally during the trading session on Thursday, but you should keep in mind that the Thanksgiving holiday was Thursday, and that of course has taken a lot of liquidity out of the market, especially during the North American session, which directly affects the way this currency pair trades. That being said, we got a similar candlestick on Thursday to the previous two sessions, so therefore I think that the candlestick has to be thought of as being realistic as a reflection of what is going on.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Forecast: USD Continues to Stabilize Above ¥115

The US dollar has pulled back ever so slightly during the trading session on Thursday, which of course was Thanksgiving in the United States. By pulling back but finding buyers it makes a certain amount of sense that the ¥115 levels is starting to offer support enough to make it look like we are ready to continue going higher. The ¥115 level is a major figure that a lot of traders have been paying attention to over the course of the last several years, so I do like the idea of this being a major potential break out.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Make a Move on Thanksgiving

The Bitcoin markets have rallied a bit during the Thanksgiving session on Thursday, showing signs of life again. At this point, it looks like we are getting ready to try to take out the $60,000 level, and it should be noted that several alt coins also had big days as well, with Shiba Inu gaining as much as 30% at the time of writing. In other words, this is a move that has been seen all across the crypto markets, which is quite often the case when talking about Bitcoin as it tends to lead the rest.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

NZD/USD Forecast: Kiwi Makes Fresh New Low Against USD

The New Zealand dollar has gone back and forth during the Thursday session, but it should be noted that it was Thanksgiving, meaning that the liquidity coming out of North America would have been almost nonexistent. It is worth noting that the Wednesday candlestick was actually horrible for the New Zealand dollar, and during the day on Thursday we had continued this overall downward pressure, making a “lower low” than what had been made back on September 29. This of course is a very negative sign, and of course it is worth noting that the Wednesday session had featured a major breakdown through an uptrend line.
MARKETS

