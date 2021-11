The NASDAQ 100 fell rather hard on Friday in what were limited trading hours. Most of this has to do with the world freaking out about the coronavirus variant being discovered in South Africa, but at this point in time any selloff like this is probably going to be a nice buying opportunity as we have the “Santa Claus rally” this time year, when money managers go chasing returns. After all, they have to report to their clients at the end of the year whether they made money or not, so anybody who is currently running lower than their benchmarks will have to do everything they can to make that up.

