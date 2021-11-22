ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Pressing to the Upside

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASDAQ 100 rallied a bit on Friday, heading into the weekend on a good foot. With this being the case, the market is likely to continue see buyers underneath, as we have broken above the top of a bullish flag. Given enough time, I do think that we will find...

MarketWatch

Hertz stock surges after new $2 billion repurchase program launched, effective immediately

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. surged 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion. The company said the new program, which is effective immediately and has not time limit, includes the $200 million remaining in the previous program. The program represents nearly 18% of the company's market capitalization of $11.30 billion as of Friday's close. "The repurchase program allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases," the company said in a statement. Hertz's stock moved its listing to the Nasdaq as of Nov. 9, after trading over the counter since the company emerged from bankruptcy. Hertz's stock has dropped 23.1% over the past month while shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared 66.7% and the S&P 500 has inched 0.2% lower.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Plunges in Low Volume Trading

The S&P 500 fell hard on Friday as we received news that a new variant of coronavirus has hit South Africa. There are concerns about further lockdowns, but quite frankly I think we jumped the gun, and the selloff has been a bit much. Part of what we are looking at is a market that has very little in the way of volume, so it does make sense that we would see an overreaction. After all, Thursday was Thanksgiving, and Friday was a day that most traders probably took off.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Unravels with Other Markets

Bitcoin fell apart on Friday, as markets around the world got hammered due to the news coming out of South Africa. It appears that there is a new variant of the coronavirus that health officials are concerned about, so anything that was risk-related got sold off during the day. Quite frankly, this is probably a buying opportunity, but you need to pay attention to the fact that this market could drop another couple thousand dollars in the blink of an eye.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Shoots Higher Against CAD

The US dollar rallied significantly on Friday in a major “risk off” move. But the US dollar sold off against some currencies due to interest rates falling as traders jumped into the 10-year note. However, the Canadian dollar is also highly correlated to the oil market, which of course got absolutely crushed.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Forms Massive Hammer

The British pound fell hard on Friday but then turned around to show signs of life again. We ended up forming a hammer, which is a bullish sign, but we still are well below significant previous support. With this in mind, I think we will get a little bit of a bounce, followed by some selling pressure. It will be very interesting to see what happens at the 1.34 handle, which is a significant area of shorting.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Crashes into 200-Day EMA

The FTSE 100 crashed on Friday as traders ran for cover due to the coronavirus variant news coming out of South Africa. There are concerns about further lockdowns, and this had people selling anything that they had a profit in. This was in order to cover a lot of negative positions, so it is a scenario in which we may see this market turn around, but we need to see a turnaround in risk appetite, and perhaps good news about the virus.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: More Bullish on Market Rebound

Last Monday’s BTC/USD signal were not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the support level at $56,537 was first reached that day. Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. Long Trade Ideas. Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Omicron Shakes South African Rand Quickly Upwards

The USD/ZAR is traversing near the 16.14000 level as of this writing, but trading conditions are fast. The past month-and-a-half of trading has produced a bullish winning streak for the USD/ZAR, but last week’s late news before going into the weekend regarding the new strain of coronavirus called Omicron has poured fuel onto upwards momentum and helped crush resistance.
CURRENCIES
Stocks
Microsoft
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Tesla
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 200-point jump highlighted by gains for shares of Salesforce.com Inc., IBM

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and IBM are trading higher Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 193 points (0.6%) higher, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and IBM (IBM) have contributed about a quarter of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are up $10.09 (3.6%) while those of IBM have gained $2.96, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 86-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Microsoft (MSFT) Apple Inc. (AAPL) and UnitedHealth (UNH) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Salesforce stock rallies to snap longest losing streak in 21 months a day before earnings report

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. charged up 4.6% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gainers, a day before the customer relationship management software company reports fiscal third-quarter results. The stock's $13.09 price gain was adding about 86 points to the Dow's price, while the Dow jumped 281 points, or 0.8%. The stock's rally puts it on track to snap a six-session losing streak, which has been the longest such streak since the six-day stretch that ended Feb. 28, 2020. The stock had shed 7.7% during the latest losing streak. Salesforce is scheduled to report results for the quarter through October after Tuesday's closing bell, with the average analyst estimates for earnings per share of 92 cents and revenue of $6.80 billion, according to FactSet. The company has beat EPS and revenue expectations for at least the past 20 quarters, but the stock has gained the after earnings were reported 11 times after those past 20 earnings reports. The stock has rallied 11.5% over the past three months while the Dow has slipped 0.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Most large cryptocurrencies rise on Dogecoin, Polkadot increases

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 5.45% to 22 cents. Six additional currencies posted increases Monday. Polkadot (DOTUSD) increased 2.38% to $35.93, and Ripple (XRPUSD) rallied 1.71% to 97 cents.
MARKETS
u.today

Elon Musk Warns Dogecoin Hodlers Against Leveraged Trading

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called attention to some dangers and pitfalls of leveraged Dogecoin trading by praising a lengthy thread posted by Twitter user Mishaboar. Mishaboar tweeted that some holders of the meme cryptocurrency started asking for help after their margin accounts got liquidated. Hence, he stressed that it was important to educate people about highly risky leveraged trading, comparing it to adding gasoline to the fire.
STOCKS
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Weekly Forex Forecast

The British pound initially tried to rally last week but then collapsed on Friday as we saw a major “risk off move” around the world. The new coronavirus variant coming out of South Africa has people selling anything remotely close to being risk-related. It is worth noting that the market breaking down the way it has does suggest that we have momentum to the downside, but at this point we need to break through the ¥149 level to truly fall apart.
CURRENCIES

