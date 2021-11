TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals by beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2. The top-ranked Djokovic is attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players in the world. Djokovic is now 2-0 in the Green Group. He beat Casper Ruud in his opening group match. Ruud kept alive his hopes of making the semifinals by fighting back from a set down to beat Cameron Norrie 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. He now faces Rublev on Friday with a place in the final four on the line for both players. Norrie was called in after 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew with an injury.

