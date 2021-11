Hyatt is set to open a new property under its JDV (formerly known as Joie de Vivre) brand near Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard early next month. Tommie Hollywood will offer 212 rooms across nine floors, a 24-hour fitness centre, rooftop pool and over 1,390 sqm of F&B space. It is located adjacent to the new Thompson Hollywood and close to the Sunset Strip, Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Griffith Observatory among other landmarks.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO